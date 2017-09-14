Our View: A new old view for editorial board

The News Tribune introduces new editorial board members as part of a commitment to transparency and full disclosure. The newspaper feels readers have a right to know from where editorial opinions come. The newspaper's "Our View" editorials, published most days on the Opinion page, are the stands of the newspaper as determined by the editorial board.

"I am happy to be back," Tomanek said. "In returning to the board, I've had a chance to reflect on the difference between news reporting and editorial writing. Careful listening, critical thinking, and (the) weighing of options are all necessary parts of the process in dealing with the many issues that can be vying for our attention and response, both locally and nationally."

Tomanek is a St. Paul native who came to Duluth for college, fell in love with the community, and then found a way to stay here after graduating from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

She ran her own chiropractic clinic for 10 years and worked for a larger chiropractic firm for 16 years. She retired in 2008 but didn't stop working. Instead she finished her chaplaincy training, got a master's degree in divinity, and works now as a chaplain at The Hills Youth and Family Services, which formerly was known as Woodland Hills.

She also has been active in the community, serving on the Duluth Human Rights Commission; the library board; the Marshall School board; the board for Age Well, which helps people with dementia stay in their homes by giving breaks to caregivers; and the Lake Superior Foundation board, where her focus was raising money for people seeking educational certificates or degrees.

Tomanek is a current member of the board for Duluth's Sister Cities program and is on the City Council's Earned Sick and Safe Time Task Force, which is expected to make recommendations in November.

Citizen-representative and employee-representative positions on the News Tribune Editorial Board rotate regularly, sometimes as frequently as every few months. Publisher Neal Ronquist and Editorial Page Editor Chuck Frederick are permanent members of the editorial board.

With the addition of Tomanek, the term of citizen representative Nancy Lanthier Carroll comes to a close. The News Tribune thanks her for her devoted, thoughtful, and involved service, especially her advocacy for equity and her work in considering the Duluth School Board and Duluth City Council candidates who were on this week's primary-election ballots.