Our view: Make case for smaller state government

The balancing act that determines the size and reach of government tends to swing with election results. With Republicans right now in control of both the state House and state Senate, Minnesotans can look for the pendulum to swing toward smaller government and less state spending, as the Minnesota Legislature and DFL Gov. Mark Dayton work to hammer together a new two-year budget before their May 22 end-of-session deadline.

While they can take care not to harm any program or any service of state government that legitimately helps Minnesotans in need, Republicans can make pretty convincing arguments this spring for reining in spending and for at least slowing the growth of state government.

They can start with the state's $1.5 billion surplus, which literally means state leaders took $1.5 billion more from taxpayers than was needed.

In addition, nearly 1,700 new state employees have been added since 2007. And just "what are we getting for the 5 percent increase?" as Rep. Sarah Anderson, R-Plymouth, chairwoman of the House Government Finance Committee, asked in February 2015, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. At nearly 40,000 workers strong, state government now has become one of Minnesota's largest employers.

During the same decade, state spending has jumped by more than $10 billion, a 33 percent increase. State spending in Minnesota is now at more than $41 billion. Only once in the last 10 years did biennial spending decrease. Increases in biennial spending outpaced inflation 80 percent of the time over those years.

The budget forecast predicts $1 billion will be needed in the coming two years just to administer state government. That's not really the money going for services and programs that help Minnesotans most in need. So Republicans are looking to lower that number to a reported $943 million to $996 million. They're targeting the state Department of Revenue, the Minnesota Management and Budget office, and the state Department of Administration with attrition, early retirement and other staff cutbacks to get there.

The governor, meanwhile, wants to increase administrative costs in the coming biennium, to nearly $1.2 billion, according to a recent MinnPost report.

"It's more than inflation when you look at some of these agency budgets," Rep. Anderson said in that recent report. "We are capping the growth of government to make it lean, smart and efficient for the taxpayers. ... Minnesotans are not looking for the surplus to be spent on growing government."

Minnesotans can demand a lean, smart and efficient government. And they, too, can make a strong case for smaller state government and less state spending.