Our View: Frequent letterwriter sparked exchanges of ideas

Even if you didn't side with his sometimes-unpopular, always-partisan views — including that radical Islam was a threat, that President Barack Obama harmed our nation's standing in the world, and that Duluth is a pretty great place — you had to give this to the Hermantown centenarian: He clearly was devoted to the healthy exchange of ideas and views and the power they can give to strengthening our democracy.

Barschdorf died Feb. 16. His obituary in the News Tribune a few days ago said the Hermantown man was 100.6 years old. It also indicated a remarkable life few knew about, whether they were seeking out his name under Readers' Views on the Opinion pages or dreading it when they saw it, which, for a long time, was about every month. No doubt he would have written more frequently had it been allowed.

A child of the Depression, Barschdorf was forced to quit school as a teenager after his mother died, according to his death notice. He served in the 43rd New England Infantry Division in the U.S. Army, carrying a typewriter instead of a gun in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He contributed to the division newspaper and to Stars and Stripes during his years of service.

He went to Northwestern University on the G.I. Bill and studied journalism at Harvard after being awarded a Nieman Fellowship. He reported for the Times newspaper in Hammond, Ind., and for the Chicago News Tribune.

In Duluth, he headed up public affairs and corporate communications for Minnesota Power for 27 years, retiring in 1981. He was a member of the Optimist Club and other civic and business associations, was a founder of the former St. Edward's Episcopal Church in Duluth, and was a member, after St. Edward's closed, of Trinity Episcopal Church in Hermantown.

In the 1950s, Barschdorf formed a Project Duluth committee "to counter widespread anti-Duluth complaints with efforts to beautify the city and promote downtown improvements," as he wrote in his 2011 memoir, "Making a Difference." "These involved asking merchants to keep their sidewalks clean, developing more off-street parking, and supporting the newly formed City Wide/City Pride organization, which continues to operate."

Barschdorf's many letters to the editor and other writings "came during a time largely without exposure to the Internet and its blogs, many spouting downright hatred, untruths, and massaged truth," he further wrote. "This fortunate occurrence freed me to develop as a fair and balanced journalist and to apply my inclination to make everyone I worked for and with look good."

Barschdorf, always, recognized the power of the written word and how he could make a difference by making his views known, prompting others to do the same. Whether you agreed with his opinions or not, his contributions to our community's critical conversations still could be appreciated. They long will be — even if they're no longer coming once or so a month.

News Tribune photo

In the Pacific Theater, Art Barschdorf carried a typewriter instead of a gun. This picture is from the cover of his 2011 memoir, "Making a Difference."