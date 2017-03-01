Our View: Prepare now for spring storms, floods

The public awareness about being prepared for disasters comes with the potential only increasing for spring storms and flooding as our calendars roll over from February to March today. In addition, the Northland certainly saw its share of heating-related fires this typically cold winter. So the information — and reminders — are more than worthy of consideration.

"Before a disaster strikes, it's important for families to have a plan," Pete Johnson of the International Association of Firefighters Local 101 in Duluth said in a statement. "If you don't already have one, start one today. Prepare now, so you don't panic later."

As a family or house, the local suggested, first determine the type of disaster to prepare for, whether a tornado, flood, ice storm or something else seems most likely to occur. Establish meeting places inside and outside the home and also outside in the neighborhood. Make sure everyone knows how to contact each other if separated.

Gather enough emergency supplies for three days, including things like nonperishable boxed and canned foods (with a can opener), bottled water (figure at least two to three bottles per person), medications, blankets, flashlights with batteries, a first-aid kit, a pocket knife, matches, cash, identification, and a weather radio. Assemble a disaster supply kit or a "go bag," and keep it stored in a dry, cool place.

If you have pets, the firefighters' information suggests a rescue alert sticker for near your front door so emergency responders know there are animals inside. Know where your pets could go in the event you need to be evacuated and can't take them. Never leave them behind. And make sure your pets wear updated collars and tags.

To really be prepared, know CPR, how to help someone who's choking, and basic first aid, including what to do if someone is bleeding profusely or is in shock. If you need training, consider contacting the American Red Cross (redcross.org).

The theme of our local firefighters' public-awareness campaign is "disaster preparedness: don't wait until it's too late." In other words, take action now, even if a tornado seems unlikely in our part of the world and even if a hurricane definitely isn't going to happen here.

Other disasters could; this time of year that can include flooding, thunderstorms and ice storms. Being prepared now so there's no panic later is always good advice.