Our View: Gronseth's job hunts no benefit to Duluth district

Despite the declaration — and the new deal — Gronseth was one of three finalists announced last week to take over as superintendent of schools in Elk River, a suburb northwest of Minneapolis. He's to be interviewed today.

So what happened? Why the apparent about-face? Gronseth explained to reporters that the process of applying for district leadership jobs is a long one, and because of that and because three of Duluth's seven School Board members have been "less than positive," including during the recent contract negotiations, "It seemed prudent to evaluate other opportunities."

As he does, Duluth district residents can wish Gronseth success, whether in Elk River or with other potential professional pursuits. If he feels it's time to move on, the district and its residents can benefit most from supporting that.

A leadership change is certainly preferred to a top boss with one foot perpetually out the door. Whether he continues to do a good job under such a scenario — and there has been little to indicate he hasn't — there's still the sense he's not really present here, that his heart and focus can't really be into the current work or devoted 100 percent to our community and his public service. His many forays send the signal that there's a fracture in direction in Duluth.

None of which well-serves our community or schools. Even if just perceived, such perceptions can be detrimental to employee morale and the ability of the organization to remain focused on shared goals. In this instance, the critical quest of offering high-quality education to all students in the Duluth area is what could be jeopardized.

Count Duluth School Board member Harry Welty among those wishing Gronseth good luck in his job hunts.

"(He) has a lot to offer any school district, and I told him I wish him well whether he remains our superintendent or seeks new experiences and challenges elsewhere," Welty, one of the three School Board members who has been "less than positive," said in a statement this week to the News Tribune Opinion page. "I don't begrudge Superintendent Gronseth the chance to consider a new superintendency. It is rare for school leaders to anchor themselves to a single district for their entire career, although it is obvious Bill has deep ties to our community. He tells me his roots in Duluth go back to the 1890s."

School Board Chairman David Kirby has been supportive of Gronseth.

"Although the superintendency is a professional rather than a political position, local politics often affect the career patterns and decisions, as do family and personal goals. I believe Superintendent Gronseth was truthful when he said he was committed to Duluth and was planning on staying. However, the many less-than-positive comments made in and around the public negotiation of his recent contract by a significant minority of the School Board would lead most people to reassess their long-term support," Kirby told the Opinion page. "It was not surprising that Superintendent Gronseth was considering others opportunities, although I did not expect it so soon. He has served the district well with energy, time, passion, and positivity. If he does obtain and accept another position, I wish him well and expect him to do well. If he remains in Duluth, I expect we will receive the same commitment and professionalism we have experienced in the past."

Few would begrudge a professional from having career aspirations. The Elk River district is bigger, with 13,000 students compared to Duluth's 8,600. And most school administrators stay in their current positions only five or six years, according to the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. Gronseth has been superintendent in Duluth since 2012 and served before that as an assistant superintendent, administrator and teacher. In all, he has been with the Duluth district 20 years.

So maybe it is time to move on, even if there always will be those who are "less than positive" no matter where Gronseth goes. For the good of the Duluth district, its stability, health, and future, we all can pull for our superintendent to succeed quickly in finding whatever it is he's seeking elsewhere.