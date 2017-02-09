Our View: Let Bakk's pay fuel thorough review

Yet there was the Northland's own DFL Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook at the top of a pay-plus-expenses listing as determined after a newspaper analysis. The Star Tribune of Minneapolis found that, since 2009, Bakk collected in excess of $350,000 for expenses and in extra pay called per diems that lawmakers are eligible to receive while in session. Bakk outpaced the second-highest-listed senator by nearly $30,000.

In addition, he collected at least $70,000 from his campaigns during the same years. He rented space in his own home and put in for mileage expenses, the newspaper reported over the weekend after also reviewing campaign reports.

As eye-popping and as gotcha as the numbers may seem, the expenses and resulting overall compensation appear to be entirely legitimate. No one has suggested otherwise.

Nevertheless, it is good that the independent citizen panel created as a result of overwhelming voter support last fall to regularly review and make recommendations about lawmakers' pay is digging into the numbers. If any unauthorized payouts or any attempts to inappropriately receive compensation or reimbursements are found, they can be reported publicly, and any wrongdoing can be rectified. If any compensation lawmakers are entitled to receive under the law seem out of line, outdated or excessive, those, too, can be flagged by the Legislative Salary Council, which can make recommendations about updating laws to the Legislature.

Bakk's expenses aren't entirely surprising. His district is huge and a long ways from the Capitol in St. Paul. Also, he served as Senate majority leader and now as Senate minority leader, both high-demand positions of power that require a lot of meetings and other commitments and responsibilities far from home.

Still, constituents can be concerned Bakk declined to be interviewed by the newspaper for its story. He also didn't immediately respond to a message left at his Senate office Tuesday afternoon by the News Tribune Opinion page. Like all elected officials, Bakk has a responsibility to be accountable and forthcoming with information. Declining interviews raises doubts about transparency.

Bakk did provide a statement to the Star Tribune, pointing out that his district is larger than nine states and includes the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Superior National Forest, neither of which are passable with direct routes.

"I pride myself on being responsive and accessible to the people I represent. The fact of the matter is, the people I represent are spread across 12,996 square miles," Bakk said in the statement. "On days that I have meetings with constituents in Grand Marais and International Falls, I'm driving four hours across almost 230 miles — not including the initial drive from my home."

Bakk and other lawmakers deserve to be compensated fairly, though not extravagantly, for the important work we elect them to do. Compensation can't be so low it discourages good, qualified candidates from seeking office and serving their communities.

So the Legislative Salary Council's work of regularly reviewing, reporting on and making recommendations about legislative pay is critical — both to the lawmakers who are serving and to the taxpayers who are paying their salaries and covering their legitimate expense reimbursements.