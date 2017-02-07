Our View: Let bonding bill really put Minn. to work

So why then — with the need in Minnesota so great, with inaction leaving us further behind on maintenance, and with the clear ability to responsibly invest now — are the Republicans in charge of the Minnesota Legislature talking about a bonding bill this session of less than $1 billion? That is, if they agree to support a public works package at all?

Even the governor's $1.5 billion bonding proposal seems inadequate and a shortchanging of Minnesotans — and it would put 23,000 Minnesotans to work, the governor claimed.

"I think everyone recognizes that if we don't take care of these projects they're only going to get more expensive. People are frustrated. But I was actually really encouraged after going down there," Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said in a meeting late last week with the News Tribune editorial board.

Larson traveled to the Capitol twice in the last two weeks to lobby for Duluth bonding projects. She met with 15 legislators, including House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Springfield. And she testified before the House Jobs and Energy Committee.

"I would not be surprised if this goes into last-minute stuff again," she said, "although I will say I was very encouraged when I met with Speaker Daudt. ... He has a lot of sway right now, and it did sound like ... he would like to move on (a bonding bill as well as a tax bill that right now contains a welcome increase in local government aid for Duluth).

Our city's top bonding priority remains the conversion of the 81-year-old steam plant to modern hot-water heat. The $40 million upgraded plant would use less water from Lake Superior, burn less coal, and finally allow a reconstruction of Superior Street to get going. Doing both projects at the same time would save millions because Duluth's main drag would only need to be ripped up once.

Gov. Mark Dayton's proposed bonding bill included the full $21 million Duluth is seeking for a second straight legislative session for the steam plant project. A Senate version currently contains $15 million. A House bonding proposal hasn't been released. The steam plant project was the topic of the House committee meeting Larson attended.

"The hearing went very well," she reported. "We thought it would be 10 minutes; we'll be in and out. But it went on and on. Questions, questions. Support, support."

Northlanders are seeking support, too, for several other worthy bonding projects. They include funding to clean up industrial pollution in the St. Louis River and to rebuild runways at Duluth International and Duluth Sky Harbor airports, both projects containing the promise of tens of millions of dollars of matching federal funds. Without the state investment, we could be leaving as much as nearly $70 million on the table.

In addition, the University of Minnesota Duluth is hoping for $28 million in bonding funds for a new science building, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority is seeking $5.6 million for harbor improvements, and Hermantown is eager to get $8 million to help pay for a new regional wellness center.

Countless communities across the state have similar lists of similarly worthy and long-needed projects. Overspending can be avoided, of course, but responsible, necessary spending has to be embraced. And with needs so great and fiscal indicators so favorable, Minnesotans can expect the do-it-right, put-more-of-us-to-work bonding bill this year that they didn't get last year.