Our View: School building sale worth cheering about

First, as simple as it may sound, it's a sale. That in itself is a noteworthy development with the building sitting empty, unused and unsold for four long years, an ongoing drain on the district's bottom line. Nettleton has been in limbo, and in the real estate listings, since 2013, after it was deemed not part of the school district's long-term plans. Revenue from its sale, along with the sales of other suddenly surplus properties, was seen as key to affording $315 million in school consolidations and improvements districtwide. When Nettleton and other properties didn't sell, the lack of revenue left the district, and taxpayers, scrambling.

So if the district gets close to the $480,000 it was seeking for Nettleton, the sale promises a bit of long-needed fiscal stabilization.

Second, the buyer, Minneapolis-based developer United Properties, is looking to make a private investment of $10 million in Duluth to convert Nettleton into 50 to 60 badly needed housing units for independent senior living. Such investment spurs additional private investment and more improvements in the community. And United Properties will make its investment, it says, in a way that maintains the history and character of the old school first put up in 1905. Additions were constructed 40 years later and in 1987.

"This would be a great reuse," Duluth City Councilor Zack Filipovich commented on social media Friday while sharing the News Tribune's story. "What a great opportunity for Duluth."

City planning director Keith Hamre agreed the proposed housing is "a great reuse of the building," as he said in the newspaper.

The city needs senior housing, he further confirmed, with many residents asking for such housing in their neighborhoods. At Nettleton, senior residents will be close to downtown's vibrancy and offerings of restaurants, retail and nightlife. The new apartments will free up seniors' single-family homes for young families and young professionals also are eager to invest in Duluth.

Third, Duluthians can be assured United Properties will deliver a high-quality project. The respected developer has that reputation. Look no further than the $21 million of private investment it made in Duluth over the past couple of years to create Kenwood Village, a multi-level housing and retail project that completely transformed and improved a vacant lot at the busy corner of Kenwood Avenue and Arrowhead Road. Originally, United Properties planned a simple strip mall there. But when city planning officials were less than enthused, company officials worked with the city to build something we all can be proud of.

The result is "the sort of upscale, bricks-and-glass development you might expect in a Minneapolis or a Chicago or in one of those trending cities that get touted in magazines and online," as the News Tribune opined in July.

We can expect more of the same at Nettleton. Standing in the way is the completion of a feasibility study and the signing of a purchase agreement. An agreement is expected for School Board approval in late February. School Board members can make sure the purchase price is fair to the district and its taxpayers.

School Board members then can continue to work to sell other surplus properties, specifically Central High School and Rockridge Elementary — although Rockridge may end up being retained by the district as a place for educational services for Woodland Hills students. The district has to rent space for those services now.

So whether it's sales or reuse for Central and Rockridge, the district and the taxpayers who support it can expect more of the fiscal stabilization that'll be realized from a sale of Nettleton. And that, too, will be worth three cheers.