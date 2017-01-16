Our view: King's famous speech sadly still relevant

His address — often referred to as his "I Have a Dream" speech — came after years of civil unrest; of Americans of color reaching for the equal rights envisioned for them in the Declaration of Independence; of water cannons, riot police and other efforts to turn back desegregation; and of peaceful protest versus sometimes-violent resistance.

King's speech, as brief as it was, packed enough power to lead to the 1964 Civil Rights Act. It helped make the U.S. a more-inclusive, more-tolerant nation. It helped us become one.

This isn't a suggestion we're free of racism and other problems now. Of course not. Prejudice remains a persistent parasite that shows itself in subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle ways. We're not free of hate or violence. We're certainly not immune from divide

More than half a century later, King's speech, unfortunately, remains relevant. It remains a reminder of how we're supposed to treat each other — and that we can rely on each other.

The speech followed a march from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial, a march of religious leaders, labor leaders and black organizers, a march serenaded with the songs of Joan Baez and Duluth native Bob Dylan.

A popular annual march in Duluth today, starting at 10:45 a.m. at the Washington Center, leads to an equally popular annual rally an hour later at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, featuring community leaders, music and words of encouragement.

Whether we march, surely all of us — every single one of us — can find at least 16½ minutes during today's holiday to read again, and to consider anew, the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They're seared into the consciousness of our nation. And they're reprinted on today's page, just as they've been on News Tribune Opinion pages of years past along with similar versions of this editorial to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

GET INVOLVED

A quartet of events today wraps up Duluth’s four-day commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

7 a.m. — Breakfast and broadcast at First United Methodist Church, commonly known as “the coppertop church,” at 230 E. Skyline Parkway

10:45 a.m. — Duluth’s annual MLK Day march through downtown begins at the Washington Center, 310 N. First Ave. W.

11:45 a.m. — The annual MLK Day rally is at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Dr.

7 p.m. — A Labor Movie Night is at the Duluth Labor Temple, 2002 London Road.

For more information go to duluthnaacp.org/mlk.