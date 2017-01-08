Our view: Ending sex trafficking

Beefed-up, post-9/11 security — including fencing, guarded gates, and names on manifests to gain access inside — changed our docks but didn’t eliminate what was happening in our community. Sex trafficking and exploitation, especially of young and vulnerable Northland children and young adults, persists. Even today. And with the internet, it’s just as unseen and easy to dismiss as ever.

But not by Yorde, a communications professional for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, or others devoted to ending the preying. Because of the port’s ties to the trouble, Yorde got involved with the Duluth Trafficking Task Force, which was first created in 2010. Even though the port no longer is an epicenter, she stays involved because, she said, this is her community.

“And it really feels like the community is finally coming together around this issue,” Yorde said in an interview with the News Tribune Opinion page in advance of a declaration tomorrow of January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Duluth, a fifth such annual declaration here.

“And wouldn’t it be wonderful if we never see a 10th annual,” she continued. “We can all help end it. If you’re a parent or a teacher or a grandparent and you can have those conversations with kids about self-reliance so young women can grow up and not be reliant on someone else for their security. If we can start talking to young men, young teens, about (having) respect for young women and that everything from the telling of dirty jokes to going to strip clubs to hosting bachelor parties — all of that, really — degrades and minimizes a young woman’s dignity. It starts there. Is that trafficking? No. But allowing that to continue, that ‘boys will be boys,’ it’s just not OK.”

To help not only with awareness but with actually ending exploitation, the task force created a new website, EndItDuluth.org. Loaded with information, advice, and ways to take meaningful action, the site will be announced at Monday’s declaration event. All of us, like Yorde a part of this community, can treat the site as a guide, its launch as a call to action.

Kids are at risk, especially those who maybe have trouble making friends, whose home lives are unstable, who’ve experienced abuse, who are homeless, who are transgender or who share any other of a number of vulnerabilities that make them a target.

“Sometimes victims are so young they’re not realizing that they’re in an enslaved situation (with) someone (else in) control over all the elements of their lives,” Yorde said.“(Traffickers) go in strategically to pinpoint these young vulnerable adults. … There are a lot of folks who are at risk because of those vulnerabilities. … (So) have the conversations. Name it. Identify it. Volunteer if you’d like. Donate. But starve the demand. I mean, that’s the big thing.”

No one should be made to exchange sex acts for a place to stay or a bite to eat or to feed a drug addiction, to avoid a beating, or because they feel they have no other options. But that’s what’s happening. Here. In the Twin Ports. Even if unnoticed.

“It’s not as visible as it used to be,” said Gail Schoenfelder, a member of the League of Women Voters Duluth who, like Yorde, also is a member of the Duluth Trafficking Task Force. “It’s not like people hang out on First Street or something like that. Most of it is on the internet. Most of it is hidden and very hard to deal with unless you actually do some kind of sting, which is very costly.”

Which isn’t to suggest Duluth police ignore what’s happening. The department has officers working directly with victims, building trust, helping to rescue them and turn their lives around. Chief Mike Tusken is among the speakers at Monday’s event.

The state of Minnesota in 2014 took a major step in combating trafficking. Its Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Youth Law treats those sold for sex as they should be treated: as the victims they truly are rather than as the criminals they've historically been seen as. The new law brought funding, too, resulting in staff, beds and services to rescue, house and help victims across the state. In Duluth that help is at PAVSA, or the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault; North Homes Children and Family Services; and Life House, including its five-bedroom Sol House for 16- to 17-year-old victims of commercial sexual exploitation.

“There is this wonderful network working behind the scenes, (but) it can’t just be the service providers,” Yorde said. “We need to do something in the prevention end.”

Something meaningful, and that takes a whole community, all of us. This no longer can be dismissed.

GET INVOLVED

What: The fifth-annual Human Traffic Awareness Month will be declared in the city of Duluth.

When: The kickoff is Monday at noon.

Where: The kickoff will be at Trepanier Hall, Second Avenue West and Second Street.

The Goal: To focus attention on the causes and effects of sexual exploitation and trafficking while also mobilizing citizens to help identify its signs and take steps to end it in our community

Speakers: Those who’ll speak at Monday’s kickoff include Duluth Mayor Emily Larson; Daryl Olson, the domestic violence and sexual assault specialist at the American Indian Community Housing Organization, or AICHO; Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken; Cheryl Goldberg, the owner of IGO Legacy Hotel Group, where employees have been trained to spot signs of trafficking; and Jeff Korsmo, the executive vice president of operations and administration at Essentia Health

On the Web: A new site, www.enditduluth.org, has information about services and resources, ways Duluthians and others can help stop the trafficking here, and more, including details about Human Traffic Awareness Month events planned through Feb. 11.

HOW CAN WE END IT?

Parents and grandparents:

What are you watching?

What are you letting kids watch?

What are you reading?

Who are your kids hanging out with?

Who are your kids’ friends with on Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and other social media?

Do they have a lot of unsupervised time?

What kind of electronic gadgets do they have?

How are they doing at school?

What kind of activities do they like?

Do you have open communication with your kids?

Would you consider talking with your kids about healthy sex and sexuality or advocating for sex education with school administrators?

Do your kids know they are loved?

Do they know they have unlimited support?

Are they aware they have endless opportunities?

Teenagers:

Who are you hanging out with?

What places do you frequent?

Do you know the beginning signs of sex trafficking?

Do you know who you can go to when you are in trouble?

Do you feel supported and encouraged?

Do you believe you are a capable person?

Are you aware of the opportunities for your future?

Young men:

How do you look at women?

Do you make sexual jokes about women?

What do you do when you hear people make derogatory comments about women or girls?

Have you gone to strip clubs? Do you think going to a strip club is a rite of passage for a young man?

How do you treat women?

Do you believe women are equal to men?

Do you know what male privilege is?

Young women:

Do you stand up for yourself?

Do you respect yourself?

Do you respect other women?

Do you support other women?

Do you believe you are worth more than how you look?

Do you feel worthy of a good life?

Do you feel safe?

Community members:

What do we value?

How should we try to be a better community?

Do we think about the best for every community member?

What do we want our community to represent?

Do we put resources into every part of the community?

Source: www.enditduluth.org

WHO’S BEING VICTIMIZED?

Numbers are hard to come by to quantify the problem, but three or so years ago in the Twin Ports, 63 victims of sex trafficking were surveyed. Here’s a bit of what was learned:

49 were female

14 were male

43 percent were American Indian

30 percent were African American

9 percent had a mixed racial heritage

85 percent had experienced domestic violence

71 percent had experienced sexual violence

50 percent said they had a disability

85 percent said they had no source of income beyond exchanging sexual acts for drugs, alcohol, a place to stay, a ride, food or money

9 was the youngest the respondents reported entering sex trafficking

Source: www.enditduluth.org