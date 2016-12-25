Our view: Optimism vs. uncertainty on eve of 2017

It can be welcomed after decades of dark days and dismal economies in the wake of the industrial collapse of the 1970s and 80s, Duluth wounded like so many other blue-collar Midwestern cities. And it can be welcomed after the more-recent, sometimes too-exuberant embrace of our rebound and recovery.

Guarded optimism seems an appropriate balance right now, on the doorstep of 2017, with single-party control of our state Legislature, with an administration as unpredictable as the fall election taking over in Washington, and with divides as wide as Lake Superior is cold all across our nation.

That vibe, that attitude certainly was reflected by community leaders who provided commentaries for publication this coming week after the News Tribune Opinion page asked them to look into their crystal balls and to imagine what 2017 might bring.

They see the need to work together, as a community, across political and other lines, and even when we inevitably disagree — maybe especially when we disagree. They see the need to help families in crisis, especially kids so often caught in the middle; the need for economic development; the need to hold the line on taxes; the need for more housing, particularly for low-income and working families; the need to address blight, drug addiction, and deteriorating roads and infrastructure; and the need for opportunities for all, no matter what your zip code, your heritage, or your family’s income.

As much as their insights can be appreciated, no matter what they or anyone else say, 2017 can be — and will be — whatever we decide to make it. All of us. We can choose to spend the year complaining, pointing out problems without suggesting solutions, or yearning for a past that in reality probably wasn't as idyllic as we recall. Or we can work together to seize opportunities as they present themselves. And they will. Be assured.

The opportunities can be as abundant as the reality-tempered optimism on today's page — and in the full commentaries from these same folks and others that will be published all this week on the News Tribune's Opinion pages.

As you read, consider your own forecast for 2017. Then offer a New Year's toast to the challenges and opportunities ahead, to the optimism and uncertainty, and to the coming 364 days. Expect quite a ride.