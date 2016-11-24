Our View: Battle on microbeads great for Great Lakes

U.S. congressional members last year passed a similar federal law here after at least 14 states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, considered or approved their own bans. The federal law takes effect in 2018 and prohibits the sales of shampoos and other products containing the additives-turned-pollutants that originally were intended to improve cleaning by helping exfoliate the skin.

“Now these tiny plastic particles will stop going down the drain and into the Great Lakes from both sides of the border,” Water Project Manager Nate Drag of the Chicago-based Alliance for the Great Lakes said in a statement last week to the News Tribune Opinion page and other media announcing Canada’s action. “This is an important piece in a bigger puzzle. Researchers have found billions of ‘microplastics’ … in our lakes. Microplastics can be microbeads, fragments of larger items like plastic bags or bottles, or even plastic fibers from our clothes. It’s a complicated issue.”

A study published in September by the journal Environmental Science & Technology indicated the microplastics not only were polluting the Great Lakes but also had infiltrated the St. Louis River and 28 other tributaries.

Microplastics are a problem because, like all plastics, they never truly break down in the environment. Fish and birds sometimes see them as food, possibly mistaking them for fish eggs. Research has found they can cause reproductive and digestive problems for those fish and other wildlife.

As reported in the News Tribune in February 2015, the efforts to right this environmental wrong started largely with research at our very own University of Wisconsin-Superior. UWS led the way in removing and concentrating the toxic compounds found in the microbeads in order to identify them and determine their risk. UWS’s Lorena Rios-Mendoza, an assistant chemistry professor in the Lake Superior Research Institute, was making headlines as far back as 2013 when she dragged a super-fine mesh across the Great Lakes and started catching vast amounts of the plastic beads — 1.7 million of them in Lake Erie nets alone.

Once it was realized the microbeads were washing down drains and passing through sewage treatment plants, manufacturers also took action. Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble and L’Oreal were among those to eliminate plastic beads from their products.

With federal laws now enacted in both the U.S. and Canada, authorities can turn their attention to finding whether there are other sources of microplastics so they, too, can be stopped from entering the environment and harming fish and other animals.

“I think the microbeads were the low-hanging fruit,” Austin Baldwin, a hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said in a Minnesota Public Radio report in September.

Even if they were, last week’s announcement about Canada is a major victory, as big as the action by Congress on this side of the border.