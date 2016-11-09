Our view: Priority No. 1 this morning after: Unity

The need to come back together, to reunite, as a nation, in the spirit of strength and healing, has rarely, if ever, been as urgent or as necessary as right now.

Or as in doubt.

We look to the top of yesterday’s ballots, to our major-party presidential candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, to set examples and to lead the healing that has to occur so our nation can remain strong, can remain together. But neither Clinton nor Trump, while campaigning, embraced the suggestion of working with the other afterward. Rather, the bitter political divide seen during the heat of battle seems most likely to continue post-election.

That’s despite a strong tradition in the U.S. of a well-publicized, coming back together of presidential candidates in the weeks after — an important and poignant, even if brief, signal to citizens that their polling-place picks will be respected, that we can disagree without being disagreeable, that we can respect opposing views and the sun will still come up in the morning, that we can compromise for the common good and that moving forward, together, not only can happen but will.

Will Clinton and Trump share an hour-long White House lunch like President Barack Obama and Republican nominee Mitt Romney did in 2012, as a recent Associated Press report recalled? Will they pledge to work together on economic issues and national security like Obama and Arizona Sen. John McCain did after meeting in Chicago following the 2008 vote?

They need to. They and their parties need to see the necessity of soothing their wounds so the rest of us, too, can salve ours, so that uncle doesn’t remain unfriended on Facebook, so Thanksgiving isn’t so awkward, and so we can continue to work together and compromise and focus on common ground and a common good.

Editorials like this one are being written all over the U.S. in the name of refinding our unity. Prayer services are being held for just that purpose. Faith leaders, political leaders, the media and others all are being called on and looked to for guidance.

But can it happen? Can we find unity after so much vitriol?

There certainly are critics, Justin Haskins, executive editor of the Heartland Institute among them.

“After decades of promises made and broken, most Americans know that no matter who wins, the country will likely not see the dramatic improvements guaranteed by either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump,” Haskins wrote for InsideSources.com before yesterday’s vote. “This is particularly true of the 2016 election; most voters aren’t even voting for their candidate of choice so much as they are voting against the opposition, which means fear, not hope, is this year’s most important issue for voters. This lack of hope — combined with years of disappointment, corruption and failure in Washington — is accelerating the growing divide among different groups of people, and there is no sign either candidate will be able to heal the divisions between us.”

Except they must, just as candidates — and Americans — always have.

Remember the drawing of the snake, chopped into bits in Benjamin Franklin’s political cartoon of 1754? Each piece represented a colony. “Join or die,” the editorial cartoon read at its bottom. It’s a sentiment as true this morning for us as it was then for the colonists.

The votes are in. The hard work is far from over.