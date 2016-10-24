In other words, voters on Election Day, Nov. 8, can give the nod to candidates that are viable alternatives to the senators and representatives serving now in St. Paul.

That certainly would apply to District 7, where Bergstrom — with a wealth of research and knowledge, strong positions, even stronger leadership experience, and an impressive resume — is far more than just a viable alternative to replace Sen. Roger Reinert, who chose not to seek re-election. Bergstrom is the clear choice in a competitive race with DFLer Erik Simonson, an assistant fire chief and a member of the Minnesota House since 2012.

“I view my running as an extension to my commitment to public service and as my support for the Constitution,” Bergstrom said. “I’m not a politician but a common citizen who is concerned over the direction of the state just like you.”

Minnesotans have plenty of reason for concern after the Legislature this year failed to pass a bonding bill, even though it was a bonding bill year, meaning that selling bonds to fund projects to maintain and to improve public buildings, infrastructure and other spaces we all use was really the only reason for the session. Lawmakers also failed to agree on a long-range funding plan for highway and bridge maintenance despite years of widespread agreement that such a plan is needed. And a tax bill, including tax cuts for renters, small businesses and middle-class homeowners, that understandably was vetoed by the governor over a $100 million typo, wasn’t saved because lawmakers weren’t able to reach an agreement to hold a special session.

Like so many other elected Northland DFL lawmakers, Simonson is quick to blame the Republican House for the failures. He didn’t take any responsibility for the inability to compromise or to find common ground when the issue was raised at the forum. Nonetheless, he’ll be a strong candidate for the Senate seat.

“I’m just really excited about taking everything that I’ve learned in the House of Representatives and applying it over in the Senate and working with our great delegation to get some good things done for the city of Duluth,” Simonson said. “We’ve got some challenges ahead of us, no doubt.”

They’re challenges for which Bergstrom is well-prepared. She has worked for the state of Minnesota as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed advocate for children in custody and other court proceedings. She also has worked in the Center for American Indian Resources clinic in Duluth. Her Marine service was in military intelligence. She retired as a lieutenant colonel after 22 years, including two years as a company commander in Panama. Also a member of the Red Lake Nation, Bergstrom served in 2014 on the News Tribune editorial board.

Her research into and acquired wealth of knowledge about the issues was quickly clear at the candidate forum, which was held on Sept. 27.

With only five states worse than Minnesota in graduating American Indian students, education is Bergstrom’s well-placed No. 1 issue and priority if elected, she said.

“We are falling behind in graduating all of our students. If we don’t start focusing on educational opportunities, we’re going to have a shortfall in our workforce here in Minnesota,” she said.

Bergstrom supports multiple funding sources for transportation, in contrast to relying on gas tax increases, as DFLers often support. The gas tax, license tab fees and sales taxes on vehicles purchased already are dedicated sources of funding for transportation in Minnesota, she pointed out, and they should continue to be. The state can be careful about also using bonding for transportation because bonding means debt. Some of the state’s surplus could be used, too, but responsibly. And surely there are efficiencies to be found in the $3.28 billion the state spent on transportation in 2015, Bergstrom said.

Unlike her opponent, Bergstrom said Gov. Mark Dayton was wrong to usurp the environmental review and permitting processes by arbitrarily withdrawing Twin Metals’ mineral leases this year. The governor’s anti-mining, anti-business move, which exposed the state to legal action, was heralded by Simonson as “incredibly wise.”

The state already isn’t supportive enough of businesses, especially small businesses, Bergstrom countered. One of the nation’s highest corporate tax rates puts Minnesota at a competitive disadvantage.

“Character traits such as honesty, integrity and leadership (I have) learned over my lifetime and were honed (when I was) an officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. I’m very proud to count myself among the few, the proud, the Marines, and to have honorably served my country,” Bergstrom said.

Voters on Nov. 8 can pick Bergstrom to continue her service, now as a state senator.

“I will bring a fresh perspective and a new voice to the conversation,” Bergstrom said. “I’m running for you, and I have no strings attached. I’ll represent our voices and values and not just those of the special interests and (political action committees). I’m truly honored to say that my commitment to putting people over other interests has resonated across our community.”