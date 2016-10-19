Our View / Endorsement: Let Tomassoni build on success

He just doesn’t completely buy into it.

“We’ve had some good news happen over the last legislative session in spite of some of the things that didn’t happen,” Tomassoni said at a News Tribune-sponsored candidate forum Sept. 12 in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia. “Things like Louisiana-Pacific. It looks like it’s going to come to the Iron Range and put about $400 million of production into a siding plant and hire about 250 full-time workers. PolyMet is in the permitting mine stage. And many of the taconite workers at Eveleth Taconite and Northshore (Mining) have gone back to work, and it looks like they’ll be working for quite some time to come.

“So I am running again because I know that having experience and having the ability to get things done at the Capitol are critically important,” Tomassoni said.

Voters in Minnesota’s 6th Senate District, which includes the heart of the Iron Range, can opt for optimism, seniority and unwavering devotion to addressing their needs by casting their ballots one more time for Tomassoni. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Sure, we can make cuts and find some dollars in the general fund for transportation, as Republicans often advocate, Tomassoni said; lawmakers just need to make sure the money isn’t being taken away from education, seniors or critical state programs. And maybe Republicans can consider a reasonable, responsible increase to the gas tax then, a dedicated source of funding for repairing bridges and state highways.

Speaking of highways, the Highway 53 project is an unprecedented $230 million investment in the Iron Range, Tomassoni said. And because of lawmakers like him, it’s legally required to use American steel, another boon to the Range.

Continued investment in pushing broadband deeper into rural Minnesota is also supported by Tomassoni. The state already has been doing a pretty good job, he said.

“We’ve been told that in order to do it, we’re going to need well over a billion dollars, but … we did put $35 million in last year, and the year before $8 million, and the year before $20 million. So we’re getting some money involved in it, and much of the investment is coming up here. We actually got the first broadband grant up here in northern Minnesota,” Tomassoni said. “Rural broadband is akin to the electrifying of rural Minnesota or rural America. … I hear from people all the time in the townships how they would like to start businesses and how their kids are going to school and not able to get the services that they need” without broadband.

Tomassoni remains as enthusiastic about the proposed PolyMet and Twin Metals projects and precious-metals mining in general on the Iron Range.

“I have watched PolyMet go through this environmental impact process for 10 years now. I was just over at the DNR’s Hibbing office and I was looking at … research that they have been doing on what could potentially happen with some of the runoff. Quite frankly, there’s a lot of people sounding alarms who don’t really know what the facts are. We have one of the largest copper deposits in the world that we’re sitting on here. PolyMet is the next generation of mining.”

The state’s investment in early childhood through 12th grade education has been significant, at over $1 billion in the last four years. That has to continue, Tomassoni said.

“Getting to the kids early is a big key,” he said. “For every dollar we invest in early childhood we save $8 in future problems.”

And that bonding bill that didn’t get done last session? It deserves to be a priority this session — and it’s not nearly big enough, Tomassoni said.

“Under the Pawlenty administration, they came up with the principles of bonding, and under those particular principles, we have $3.5 billion in bonding capacity that we could do without losing our AAA (bond) rating. The governor’s bonding proposal was $1.5 billion, Tomassoni said, and, “We’re in an economy right now where bond prices are low and interest rates are low. If there ever was a time to fix our public infrastructure, now is the time. And I would like us to go do that.”

Tomassoni’s Republican challenger is Skeeter Tomczak of Eveleth, a two-time Purple Heart recipient after active tours of duty in Iraq and Kuwait dating back to 2006. When he returned home he noticed problems he didn’t recall from his childhood on the Iron Range, things like heroin and opioid addiction, crime and even homicides.

“We have a lot of problems up here that need to be fixed,” Tomczak said. “The first are economic problems up here. The mines are struggling. … They’re being attacked by the metro DFL, and we need someone to stand up to them.”

Tomassoni has been standing up for the Iron Range since he was first elected to the Minnesota House in 1992. He was elected to the Senate in 2000. With optimism and experience, he has earned another re-election this year.