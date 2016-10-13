Our View/Endorsement: Line would rep all in District 11A

Yet here he is. The mayor’s son is the Republican candidate for Minnesota House District 11A this fall and the one with the most promise to be effective and to be a strong advocate for all residents and constituents. The district covers Carlton County and portions of St. Louis and Pine counties. Line is challenging two-term incumbent Rep. Mike Sundin, who long has been aligned with labor interests and the DFL.

“I don’t think the incumbent is for everybody. I think he has his special groups that he represents, and he votes that way,” Line said this fall in an interview with News Tribune editorial board members. “I can tell you I will not always vote Republican. I will vote for what the people really want, and I’ll do my best to listen to their viewpoints.”

That has been Line’s record over four years on the Barnum School Board. He was in the minority among board members in twice opposing levy referendums, he said. But he was in the majority with voters on Election Day when they turned back both measures.

“On the School Board, I had, as one person, limited ability to effect change. I feel at the state, (because) right now the House is controlled by the Republican Party, that I’ll have a lot more ability to effect change,” Line said.

He also stands to offer some balance to the Northland’s many elected leaders who are DFLers. “I’m a big proponent of … divided government,” he said. “(The) Founding Fathers wanted people to fight. They wanted it difficult for things to get through because they only wanted the things to get through that (were most) important.”

So Line must have loved this past legislative session, which failed to get much of anything through, including a bonding bill, a tax bill and a long-term funding plan for transportation needs. Actually, no, he said. Elected leaders also must be able to compromise for the good of those they represent — everyone they represent.

“To be honest, I’m not really concerned if (my) party wants me to go one way or the other. I’m going to go where the people go. And if I don’t get elected again because of it, that’s how it’s going to be,” Line said. “I’ve always been a go-my-own-way kind of guy.”

The independent-minded Line got into politics when he and his high school-aged son decided to caucus. It was something the two could do together. They both were named alternate delegates, and Line ended up going to the state convention. Two years ago he was campaign manager for Tim Hafvenstein, the Cloquet schoolteacher who last challenged Sundin. Line currently is the acting chairman of the Republican Party in Carlton County.

He’s also a successful businessman. With a career in sales and marketing and with experience in upper management, his TTek Assemblies in Barnum manufactures custom battery packs, including for firefighting equipment. He produced battery packs for a space station and for the first stun guns ever made.

Running a company taught Line the importance of sticking to a budget, something he doesn’t see often enough in St. Paul, he said. Unlike some Republicans, he isn’t opposed to government spending. But, like the rest of us should, he bristles at wasteful public spending.

“Minnesota, in my opinion, they don’t do their due diligence on what’s necessary vs. what we’d like. I want to do what’s necessary,” Line said. “I have no problem doing things we need to have done, but I just feel we’re doing too many things and we’re doing things that are illogical.”

He cited our state’s public investment in ethanol as an example. “If someone can build an ethanol plant and they can make money doing it, more power to them. But I don’t think the government should subsidize that,” he said.

Taxpayers can appreciate Line’s healthy skepticism of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s wish list of big highway and bridge projects and the way education allocations are spent. It makes no sense, he said as just one example of education spending, that families, especially struggling families, are being made to buy paper and other classroom supplies at retail prices when school districts and the state government can buy in bulk at considerable savings to everyone.

“We’re just not directing our money in the right way,” Line said. “The money we’re putting into (education) isn’t getting the results.”

Where Sundin stands on any of these issues isn’t clear. He doesn’t seem to have a campaign website. His campaign Facebook page hasn’t been updated since April 2015. And, for a second straight election, he declined to meet with News Tribune editorial board members or to write a “Candidate’s View” column to explain to voters his positions. He owes constituents more responsiveness and transparency than that.

Of course, constituents are also voters. And on Nov. 8 they can pick Line as a representative for all.

