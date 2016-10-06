Patrick Boyle’s service as an elected leader started during the Great Recession. As a Duluth city councilor for four years and as a St. Louis County Board member the past three years, he was among those who made the hard decisions and who took the tough votes. Not always popular, but the actions of Boyle and others helped guide Duluth and the county through the bad times and to the economic recovery that’s now ongoing.

Boyle has shown his value as a public servant. And now, with political experience, a proven record, and a strong knowledge of the issues, challenges and opportunities, he has earned his re-election on Nov. 8 as commissioner of District 2 on the St. Louis County Board.

“I’ve dealt with some tough budgets over the past seven years with the city and county. I’ve made some important decisions along the way. I feel like I’ve made great relationships. It truly does take a village running local government,” Boyle said at a News Tribune-sponsored candidate forum Sept. 6. “I’m one of only seven votes on the County Board, and I’ll always remember that. We have to come together. So much of our country doesn’t do that. … I feel we truly do (on the County Board).

“I look forward to the future. The work’s not quite done yet,” he said. “We have some budget issues this year to deal with. Top priorities for me are going to be economic development, taking care of our most vulnerable children and adults, and streets and infrastructure.”

The streets and infrastructure priority should take care of itself after Boyle and his fellow board members boldly created a half-percent transportation sales tax that kicked in on April 1, 2015. It’s generating more than $10.5 million a year to make repairs to county highways and bridges.

The most vulnerable children and adults issue will be more challenging. County spending for child protection and to remove children from their homes to keep them safe has risen steadily to, now, about $15 million a year. It’s eating up 10 percent of all the property taxes the county collects. But the investment in child protection and human services hasn’t been enough, it seems. In June, the county’s human services director quit, in part, because of a lack of staff. In August, county social services workers demonstrated to bring attention to the shortage. Understaffing cost the county approximately $2 million in state reimbursements last year and is a big part of the reason county property taxes are expected to increase for 2017.

An experienced board member, and also the current chairman of the board’s Health and Human Services Committee, Boyle can be re-elected and then held accountable for finding a solution. He suggested at the candidate forum that partnerships between the county and hospitals and other health care providers could help.

“Out-of-home placement is No. 1 on my list,” Boyle said of his priorities. “And I see no end to it. We’re not alone in this. All 87 (of Minnesota’s) counties are going through this.”

Boyle’s challenger in the nonpartisan race identified the same priority, the lack of investment in human services, as the county’s most-pressing issue. Linda Ross Sellner of Duluth has worked 30 years in dental health, has volunteered as a water monitor for the Environmental Protection Agency, is certified in home energy auditing, and served two years on Duluth’s Public Utilities Commission.

“I’m running under the Green Party platform. The values of the Green Party are ecological wisdom (and the recognition that) everything we do affects our environment,” she said at the forum. “Our policies and actions must respect the natural world that sustains us as well as all of (our) fellow creatures.”

District 2 is at the eastern end of Duluth.

“We live in Duluth for a reason,” Boyle said. “It’s why we don’t live in St. Paul or Minneapolis. It’s because we enjoy the outdoors. We enjoy our green space. We like the big lake, even though it gets a little cold in the winter. That’s what I want to continue to improve. I’m a team player. I don’t like to be in the limelight. It’s not my forte. I like to be bumping elbows in the boardroom and making things happen with compromise. And I think that’s what’s truly missing in the U.S. right now is compromise.”

Not in District 2, especially with Boyle continuing to provide experienced, steady representation.

About this

This endorsement was determined by the News Tribune editorial board.

Video

The News Tribune editorial board invited candidates running for Duluth-area St. Louis County Board to participate in a forum Sept. 6. Watch the video here.