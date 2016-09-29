Our View/Endorsement: Return Anzelc, his knowledge, insight

Living on a tiny lake in a tiny township in ultra-rural Northeastern Minnesota while also working as an elected leader in big-city St. Paul, Rep. Tom Anzelc has a unique perspective on our economic reality, a viewpoint that well serves him and his constituents.

Residents of Minnesota House 5B, which covers Cass and a large portion of Itasca counties, can seize their opportunity Nov. 8 to re-elect Anzelc, DFL-Balsam Township, to continue to put his insight and his wealth of knowledge to work for them.

“Rural America has not recovered from the Great Recession (while) the Twin Cities metropolitan area (like other urban centers) is doing just fine,” Anzelc said at a News Tribune-sponsored candidate forum this month in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia. “Rural Minnesota (needs to) recapture what it had prior to the Great Recession. That means diversification, that means mining, (and) that means forestry and everything in between. We don’t have the luxury of picking and choosing what jobs we’d like to have.”

In the name of jobs and prosperity, Anzelc remains committed to the environmental-review and mineral-exploration processes that are promising to give the region the PolyMet mine and, hopefully still, the Twin Metals project.

“We live in Northeastern Minnesota (and) its beautiful environment. It’s a beautiful place to live. But we need economic activity and development and jobs. We need to stop the declining enrollments in our public schools, in our communities,” Anzelc said. “Therefore, I believe that science, rather than politics, should guide us. The PolyMet project is on track. It is in the permitting stage. The science should be our guide. The permits should be issued. The science lines up with the development, and the project should go forward.

“With regard to Twin Metals,” Anzelc continued, “I believe Gov. (Mark) Dayton erred in his decision to stop drill core sampling in the area. ... He should have allowed that to occur.”

Anzelc’s top priority remains well-placed on education. He serves on the House Education Finance Committee.

“I know public education,” he said. “What we we need is additional funding for the special-education cross subsidy, we need additional funding for transportation sparsity for rural districts with huge transportation problems, and we need to reduce class sizes. Our commitment to kids is the number-one function of state government in Minnesota.”

That includes kids in college and making sure public universities remain affordable, he said.

Anzelc’s Republican challenger is well-known to Iron Rangers. Sandy Layman of Cohasset served as commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board from 2003 to 2011 during the administration of Gov. Tim Pawlenty. Prior to that, she spent three years as a citizen member of the IRRRB board. Layman served as president of the Itasca Development Corp. from 1997 to 2003 and was president of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce from 1988 to 1997.

“I have been so fortunate to work in business and community development and to get to know the communities and what makes them work, what makes them tick,” Layman said at the forum. “I would like to take all of that experience and put it to work for House District 5B.”

Also on the ballot, from the Green Party, is Dennis Barsness of Trout Lake. He said he’s a born-again pastor, father, patient-care assistant and entrepreneur.

“I’m not a member of the status quo. I come from the working class, and I’m out there to represent those working-class people,” Barsness said. “In politics nowadays we really do need men and women who will get on their knees before God and pray for the state of this county, this state, this country.”

A former teacher at Hibbing High School, Anzelc has been in the Legislature since 2006. He also served on the St. Louis County Board and is a current member of the IRRRB.

“My goal has been ... to represent all of the people regardless of where they live or whether they’re connected or not,” Anzelc said. “When I leave on the weekends to go back to St. Paul during the session, I think of the carpenter, the logger, the steelworker, the small-business person and, in particular, young families struggling to … make a good living in this wonderful place that we call northern Minnesota.”

That portion of northern Minnesota that encompasses Minnesota House District 5B can pick experience, knowledge and perspective by once again voting for Anzelc as their state representative.

About this

This editorial was determined entirely by the News Tribune editorial board.