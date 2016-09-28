About this: This endorsement was determined entirely by the News Tribune editorial board.

Last November, before the special election to replace popular longtime Rep. David Dill, who had died after undergoing cancer treatment, the News Tribune opined that residents of Northeastern Minnesota’s massive House District 3A needed a representative who was ready to step right in and be effective immediately.

Less than a year later, with the regular election looming on Nov. 8, that need remains, and Rob Ecklund, who won the special election and who now has a legislative session under his belt, remains the most ready.

In St. Paul this session, he took one look at the closed-door dealings, the last-minute legislating and the lack of results, and he joined the push to amend the rules to require at least 24 hours between the introduction of a bill and its vote. The measure didn’t pass, but Ecklund’s commitment to making state governance better — for the benefit of all Minnesotans and not parties or special interests — was clear.

“The public deserves to see whatever bill we’re voting on,” Ecklund said during a News Tribune-sponsored candidate forum Sept. 12 at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia. “Last year we got the bonding bill, the final bonding bill, at about 10:45 (p.m.), with the session due to close at midnight — 10:45 at night. That’s absolutely ridiculous. That’s not doing the public’s work. That’s not doing the public good. We all need a chance to review (a proposed bill). Our constituents need a chance to review it. So that’s the change that needs to be made.”

And not only because that bonding bill didn’t pass — even though it was a bonding bill year and the No. 1 reason for having a session at all. A tax bill, transportation bill and other work also went undone. Blame stubborn partisanship. And hold Ecklund accountable for addressing it.

“Here in northern Minnesota we have to be bipartisan. We have to be willing to reach across the aisle because we’re getting smaller and smaller in (population),” said Ecklund, who’s already making key contacts. “I work well with several of the Republicans on the other side of the aisle ... and I will continue to do that.”

Ecklund is a nearly lifelong International Falls resident who was elected Koochiching County commissioner in 2010 and then was re-elected. He’s a machine tender at the Boise Cascade paper mill, where he has worked for 27 years. He was a member of and was president for nine years of United Steelworkers 159.

In addition, he testified and lobbied in Washington, D.C., with the national labor-management group Pulp and Paperworkers’ Resource Council, serving as its chairman. He played a similar role in St. Paul with the Minnesota Wood Fiber Council.

He also has been a youth hockey coach and was a precinct chairman for the DFL.

His wife is a teacher, so education is a priority, and, “The biggest thing that we can tackle right now,” Ecklund said, “is a comprehensive package for pre-K school funding. A young child’s brain is a sponge. … When children get out of pre-K they are ready for (kindergarten and) first grade and second grade and third grade, because they have that good foundation.”

In addition, Minnesota needs a comprehensive, long-term plan for maintaining highways, bridges and other infrastructure, with all funding options “on the table,” Ecklund said, including a gas tax increase, a motor vehicle excise tax and a production tax on fuel wholesalers.

Ecklund this session supported the bill to fully fund border-to-border broadband.

He consistently has been pro-PolyMet and pro-Twin Metals.

And while he wouldn’t support dismantling MNsure, he recognizes the urgency in making better the state’s health-insurance exchange.

Ecklund’s Republican opponent is Tom Long of Grand Marais, an Army veteran and a retired behavior analyst for the state of Minnesota, a job he worked while living in the Twin Cities.

“We need things to change,” Long said at the forum. “The heart of the problem is the way we vote. I would like to change ... to a system where everyone votes ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for every candidate. … You can vote ‘yes’ for everybody, you can vote ‘no’ for everybody. In this way … the smaller groups get an opportunity, too, to present their points fairly, and the system is not rigged the way it is now to favor the larger parties. Everyone would get a fair chance.”