Our view: Fee hike a threat to jobs, economy

A big part of making the numbers work in Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s proposed 2017 budget is a threefold increase in the franchise fee paid to the city by Minnesota Power and its customers, from 1 percent of a customer’s bill to 3 percent, resulting in about $3.3 million collected annually by the city instead of about $1.1 million.

Most residential electrical consumers in Duluth would see a small jump in their monthly bills as a result of the increase, totaling about $7.20 paid each year instead of $6 a year.

So no biggie. Not for residential electrical consumers.

But for Minnesota Power’s big users of electricity in Duluth — places like the Verso paper mill and the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District — the proposed franchise fee increase is very much a big deal, a budget-altering, maybe even jobs-affecting and economy-harming big deal.

The $300,000 a year Verso pays now toward the franchise fee would jump to about $840,000 a year, Plant Manager John Bastian told the News Tribune Opinion page yesterday. That could be devastating.

“Paper mills are in a particularly challenging time right now,” Bastian said. “Any significant increase in our costs would have a real impact and reduce our competitive position.”

Likewise, WLSSD would see its bill related to the franchise fee jump by $50,000 or more every year, Karen Anderson, the district’s community relations director, told the Opinion page.

“And we were already anticipating a 7 percent increase in our electrical rate. We already budgeted for that,” Anderson said. Despite efforts to conserve energy and cut back, the district’s electrical costs have risen 66 percent since 2006.

“It’s just harder and harder for us to absorb these (increases). What can we cut? What can we not do? (And now, the mayor’s proposed franchise fee increase) concerns us from many standpoints,” she said. “We understand the city has to have the revenue it needs to operate. But we would ask that they make this increase more modest.”

As though she was listening in on the Opinion page’s interview with Anderson, the mayor on Wednesday, in an email to the City Council, said she’d “provide information and amendment language on the impact to the budget for a franchise fee increase of 2 (percent)” instead of the originally proposed 3 percent. “To make that up, we would propose a 2.6 (percent) property tax increase and $500,000 in cuts to staffing,” Larson wrote.

So the mayor is willing to negotiate. And that’s good. And the City Council likely has weeks of conversations ahead of it over how to make the overall budget numbers work for next year.

But the franchise-fee issue — though it has hardly had any public vetting or debate at all and despite its potential blow to Duluth’s biggest employers, the jobs they provide and the local economy they affect — will be decided a whole lot sooner. As rushed as it may seem, the City Council has called a special meeting tonight and is expected to vote on the franchise-fee issue as soon as then.

“We had the first read of the ordinance last Monday. … Therefore a vote (today) would be (a) second read and a final vote,” Councilor Joel Sipress told the Opinion page in an email Tuesday as a follow-up to an interview earlier in the day. “The reason for the special meeting is that Councilor (Noah Hobbs) will miss this coming Monday’s meeting due to being on his honeymoon, and it is important for all councilors be present for a vote of this importance. Also, since the franchise fee will have a pivotal effect on the city budget, we need to do our best to resolve it before the maximum levy is set. If we do not raise the franchise fee, we will almost certainly need to raise the property levy well above what the mayor has proposed.”

Franchise agreements and franchise fees allow utilities like Minnesota Power to operate within cities, with their poles, wires and other infrastructure in the rights of way. About 100 of the 150 cities Minnesota Power serves have franchise agreements with the utility; nine charge franchise fees. Minnesota Power doesn’t really have an opinion about the sizes of such fees; the utility simply collects the money and passes it on to the cities.

When she first presented her proposed budget to the City Council on Sept. 8, Mayor Larson pointed out that the franchise fee in Duluth hadn’t been altered since 1996 and was well below the 3 percent to 7 percent average charged in other cities.

“Property taxpayers (here) have been subsidizing, through their property taxes, large electrical users for years and years,” Councilor Sipress said in the interview with the Opinion page. “To me this is just correcting an historic error of undercharging larger users.”

Whether that assessment is widely held, the concerns of those larger electrical users deserve to be considered before final decisions are made, especially with a proposal to double or even triple the fee. A robust public dialogue would seem to be in order. More information on how this fee increase might affect Duluth’s biggest employers and overall economy would seem a necessity. Has the mayor even adequately made a convincing case yet why the fee increase is necessary?

Such things take time.

Instead, a final vote is expected tonight. Just that fast, your taxes — er, the amount we’ll all be paying for this fee — could be going up.