A sunrise in December 2010 glints off the many homes above downtown Duluth. As part of an update to Duluth’s comprehensive plan, city officials are engaging the community in ways to increase housing density in neighborhoods to expand the tax base and to help pay for more public services, including road repair. (2010 file / News Tribune)

With some surprising and not-so-surprising community survey results, with a goal of increasing housing density in Duluth to grow our tax base, and with questions about where and what when it comes to new housing developments and economic development, Duluth city planners are ready to kick off a year of work to update Duluth’s 10-year-old comprehensive plan.

A kickoff event for the work is scheduled for tomorrow beginning at 4:45 p.m. at Denfeld High School. All Duluthians are invited and can make every effort to attend.

Duluth’s existing comprehensive plan was adopted in 2006 and is in need of updating, according to planning experts. The plan is our blueprint for the future; our statements, all in one place, of our priorities. It’s our putting down on paper what can get built where, how we all ought to be getting around, where we live and should be living, and how we want Duluth to look and to be 20 years from now.

The plan is our concerted effort to drive development and change so development and change don’t drive us — and maybe take us somewhere we don’t want to go.

“How do we transform our city?” Duluth Community Planning Manager Adam Fulton asked in an interview with the News Tribune Opinion page. “What’s our next thing for the city? What’s our next big idea? We want to pivot to that and get lots of idea-generation happening at (Wednesday’s kickoff) event on that.”

“Ideally,” Mayor Emily Larson added at the same interview, “a comp plan gets a community going down and moving along with the current together. It gives you discussions of what that looks like. And there might be tension around that at some point, but we all know where we’re going. I’m really proud of the way we’ve engaged people. … We really want to hear from everyone, (including) the families and the neighborhoods that aren’t always invited in.”

At the meeting, residents will be urged to join focus groups that will dig deeper into economic development, transportation, open space and housing. The focus groups will begin meeting in October.

Also at the meeting, residents will be invited to complete a community survey, and early results of the survey will be shared.

Those early results include that our proximity to Lake Superior (picked by 51.4 percent of respondents) and our natural scenery and great views (43.7 percent) are Duluth’s two best community assets. About 3,700 people have taken the survey so far. About 4,000 are expected to go to imagineduluth.com to take it before the end-of-the-month deadline. The survey allows respondents to choose up to two options for all questions.

What keeps Duluthians here? Recreational opportunities was the top choice, selected by 28.9 percent of respondents. That was followed closely by family ties to the area at 26 percent.

A little more than half of the respondents, 52.7 percent, said single-family homes was the type of housing most needed for Duluth’s success. Mixed-use developments of housing and commercial finished second at 39.4 percent.

Duluth’s highest priority over the next 20 years? Nope, not fixing our pothole-ravaged roads. That finished second in the survey at 26.9 percent. Our highest priority should be attracting new employers (34 percent).

Static displays at tomorrow’s meeting will include a map showing Duluth’s abundance of tax-forfeited property; 47 percent of property in Duluth isn’t generating property taxes. The displays also will include a city-by-city comparison of how many residents are paying in to maintain streets and other infrastructure.

Duluth’s housing density is 524 homes per square mile, according to the information city officials will share. That compares to Rochester’s 845 homes per square mile and Madison’s 1,148 homes per square mile.

“If we’re going to be sustainable financially with growth, we’ve got to be thinking density, and that’s going to be a challenge with some areas (of Duluth) where people like the suburban-style, single-family-neighborhood feel,” Duluth Planning and Construction Director Keith Hamre told the Opinion page. “Community strategies are always on how (to) increase economic development, because (economic development) pays the bills. So we want to make sure we do it right, we do it well, and we don’t harm any of our valuable open spaces, because that’s part of our bread and butter, too. So it’s a balancing act.”

It’s a lot to talk about. And to include in an updated comprehensive plan.

“We’ve built this comprehensive plan as the strategic blueprint for how the city invests. We need the community to tell us what we should be doing,” Fulton said. “It all has to kind of tie together.”

Just how it all ultimately ties together is up to all of us. Beginning Wednesday at Denfeld.