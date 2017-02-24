Other View: Real ID bills deserve passage

Today, only Minnesota, Missouri and Washington are not in compliance with Real ID requirements. The federal government has been patient, but we have run out of delays. The Minnesota Legislature needs to pass Real ID legislation this year or Minnesotans trying to board airplanes will not be able to. Up to now, they've been able to show a state driver's license. But travelers soon will need some other federally authorized ID, like a passport, to fly to Chicago or L.A. or New York.

The state's opposition has been based on a fear that the federal government was overreaching and that it would get hold of our personal information; then, "So long, privacy." As if the government doesn't already have access to most details of our lives already. So far the other 47 states have not run into problems with the government.

It is time for the state to stop dragging its feet and take care of this piece of old business before it causes headaches for Minnesota travelers.

— New Ulm (Minn.) Journal