Both bodies of the Legislature recently addressed the idea of preemption. Preemption laws block cities, counties, and other forms of local government from creating rules and regulations that conflict with those of the state. They often affect labor standards, things like wages, time off (whether paid or unpaid), benefits, and general working conditions. Republicans in the state Senate and House are actively working on passing such a bill called the Uniform State Labor Standard Act, which uses preemption to specifically target labor standards.

If this bill is passed, not only would all of the above-mentioned municipal ordinances be retroactively nullified, cities like Duluth that currently are debating such ordinances would have their local control stripped away.

I believe locally elected city leaders are the most knowledgeable and best equipped to make decisions that affect the citizens in their communities.

In addition to supporting local control, I also am supportive of paid sick and safe time policies and believe that all Minnesotans would benefit from these policies. Too often, the people who cannot get a day off are the people who most need one. This time off could be used when the employee or one of their family members is sick, injured, or in need of preventative care. It also could be used when an employee needs to seek help for domestic violence, sexual assault, or other safety-related issues.

I voted against this bill when it was heard in the Senate Jobs and Economic Growth Committee.

Furthermore, I was dismayed to see my GOP colleagues in the Senate willingly would vote to reduce the ability of city councils and county boards across the state to adequately represent their constituencies and address local issues as they see fit.

Finally, several of my DFL Senate colleagues and I believe this bill is a strong political statement cloaked as a policy issue. It's important to see through legislation like this and call out legislators for attempting to undermine the rights of all Minnesotans in the form of "uniform labor practices." I am not afraid to raise my voice and call their bluff.

The city of Duluth has spent considerable time and money studying this issue. The task force set up to study it is still working, and its energies should not be curtailed by the state. Preemption laws like the Uniform State Labor Standards Act allow issues that can be uniquely different from one city to the next to be controlled by the state through a catch-all framework. We should not squash the ability of local governments to govern. I stand ready to fight this issue as it makes its way through the legislative process.

Sen. Erik Simonson represents Duluth's District 7 in the Minnesota Senate.