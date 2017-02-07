In early October there was bipartisan recognition that immediate action was necessary. A solution was on the table by late October to give these Minnesotans a 25 percent discount on their premiums. Conceptually, there was bipartisan consensus that this was the right short-term path forward. Immediate relief toward high premiums would provide the best benefit to Minnesotans without further jeopardizing the viability of an unstable insurance market. It was clear there would be policy changes and reforms, but in-depth discussions on these could wait for the regular session.

Regrettably, the House GOP majority saw this as an opportunity to play a political game with a focus on finger-pointing and not providing relief. Republican lawmakers rushed to the floor significant, unvetted policy changes in a relief bill that left out many Minnesotans.

It wasn't enough for them to just play games with Minnesotans' pocketbooks, though; they targeted their health as well. On the House Floor, the GOP added a provision to the bill allowing insurance companies to offer plans omitting coverage for critical items such as cancer screenings, diabetes treatment, maternity care, and other vital benefits.

While this egregious idea thankfully was dropped from the final version of the bill, another provision will allow for-profit insurance carriers to sell policies in the state of Minnesota. During the run-up to this past November's election, I can honestly say I didn't hear a single suggestion that the way out of this crisis would be to extend money-making opportunities to corporations. I ran for the Legislature to improve the lives of regular Minnesotans, not the bank accounts of insurance executives.

Now we move toward larger discussions about real solutions that expand access to high-quality health care that individuals, businesses, and families can afford. The ideas on the table are numerous and varied. These ideas will be brought through committees for public input and thorough scrutiny, which should have been given to the proposals rushed by the House GOP majority.

I was encouraged that in his proposed two-year budget, Gov. Mark Dayton recommended a public option for Minnesotans to purchase health insurance. Under this idea, all Minnesotans could enroll in MinnesotaCare, a popular program that successfully has provided health insurance to low-income working Minnesotans for 25 years. I also support an idea to allow Minnesotans to enroll in the state employee health plan. With such sizable pools in both of these, Minnesotans could take advantage of potentially vastly lower premiums.

With the premium relief bill now signed into law, MNsure has extended a special enrollment period for Minnesotans to apply for coverage. But there isn't much time left. The deadline to take advantage of the discount by heading to MNsure.org and enrolling is Wednesday. If you run into any difficulties my office is available to help. Don't hesitate to call.

As we determine the future of health care in the state and the way we fund it, I'm open to hearing any and all suggestions. One opportunity to provide input on this and other topics comes Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. when Sen. Erik Simonson, Rep. Liz Olson and I host a listening session at the Duluth Children's Museum. Myron Frans, the commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget, will be on hand to present details of the governor's budget proposal.

I hope you can join us. If you're unable to, feel free to email me at rep.jennifer.schultz@house.mn or call me at the Capitol at (651) 296-2228 anytime with your comments, questions, and suggestions. Also, please sign up for email updates at house.mn/7a.

DFLer Jennifer Schultz represents eastern Duluth's District 7A in the Minnesota House.