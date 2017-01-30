I believe this claim to be false. I'm not buying it.

Giving a fatal dose of a medication to a patient who requests it, whether the physician administers it personally or provides it to another with the intent to kill that patient, is assisting a suicide. Whether it is called "medical aid in dying" or "physician-assisted suicide," in the end, it results in a dead patient and a physician who was complicit.

Dr. Thoman's position as a campaign manager for Compassion & Choices, a Denver-based organization promoting what is called the Compassionate Care Act in the Minnesota Legislature this year, is not referenced anywhere in her piece. This organization advocates for medical aid in dying by referring to it as death with dignity. After all, who is against compassion, choices and dignity?

As a retired family physician with 25 years of experience, my patients knew that to the best of my ability I would have their wellbeing in mind, that I would work with them, stand by them and advocate for them in crisis and difficulty. They knew that I would promote health and restoration, that I would guard their value and dignity. They understood that we made decisions together.

There were times they understood that the medication I gave them for their comfort in the end of their life might hasten their death but that I was not giving them the medication to kill them. Intention matters.

As physicians, we can treat disease, we can control pain, we can provide compassionate care for the dying, and we can be respectful of the patient's role in decision-making and their self-determination regarding the accepting or refusing of treatment. What we cannot do is cross the line of intentionally killing our patients or providing the lethal means for them to kill themselves without endangering us all and the moral framework of the practice of good medicine.

We would also be wise to consider the slippery slope of physician-assisted suicide as it has been in Europe, where it is allowed for anything that causes "unbearable suffering." A recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association-Psychiatry noted that more than half of those who were approved for doctor-assisted death for mental health reasons could have been helped but did not seek treatment. Instead of seeing their own physicians and receiving a psychiatric evaluation, many chose a "mobile end of life clinic" staffed by a nurse and a doctor and funded by a local euthanasia-advocacy organization. Depression from loneliness was a common diagnosis.

I encourage patients to have the important discussions with their physicians about their end-of-life wishes and have a well-thought-out health care directive, formerly known as a living will. Physicians should respectfully help patients live well and help their patients exercise the control they have over the inevitability of death — without being its agent.

And I encourage everyone to write their legislators to urge them to not buy false claims, to not be swept away by euphemisms, and to not support the so-called Compassionate Care Act.

Dr. Kathryn Halverson of Duluth retired after 25 years as a family physician. She is working now in community health development in Peru and Mozambique.