The Emoluments Clause says U.S. officeholders cannot accept presents, gifts or fees from any “king, prince or foreign state.”

Yet reports suggest that foreign diplomats have been encouraged to stay at Trump’s new hotel in Washington, D.C., where suites run up to $20,000 per night.

Could foreign states use such dealings to influence Trump’s behavior in office? Is the hotel pitch a sign Trump will use the Oval Office to further enrich himself and his family?

It looks like Donald Trump, as president, is going to be the same thin-skinned two-bit hustler he’s always been.

Let’s forget the specifics of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause for a second, and just ask ourselves this: Should the president use the Oval Office to get rich? Or should the president use the office on behalf of the people who elected him?

Should there ever have to be a question?

Here’s what traditionally happens when a president takes office: He — it’s always been a he — puts his assets in a blind trust, outside his own control or the control of close relatives, so that he won’t know how his actions as president affect his own personal net worth. The idea? To make sure the president is always, always working on behalf of the people.

Trump refuses to play by the rules — something that was easy to see coming when he became the first majority party presidential nominee of the modern era to refuse to release his tax returns. Rules, it seems, are for other people.

“The law’s totally on my side, the president can’t have a conflict of interest,” Trump told New York Times editors and reporters on Tuesday.

He’s right that many anti-conflict-of-interest laws exempt the president — a nod to the Constitution’s separation of powers. But presidents don’t generally use that exemption to see what they can get away with. Instead, they hold themselves to the highest possible financial standards. Even Jimmy Carter put his peanut farm in a blind trust.

“In theory I could run my business perfectly and then run the country perfectly,” Trump told the Times. “There’s never been a case like this.”

He would be easier to believe, except that his Washington, D.C., hotel is suddenly seen as a way for diplomats to buy favor. It doesn’t help that, over the weekend, he settled a fraud lawsuit brought against his Trump University. Or that on Tuesday, it was reported his charitable foundation admitted breaking IRS rules in using its money to benefit Trump himself.

Meet the new Trump. Same as the old Trump.

Joel Mathis is an award-winning writer in Kansas. Reach him at joelmmathis@gmail.com.