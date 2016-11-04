On the other hand, it’s easy to see why Comey arrived at the choice. Not to act — to keep quiet — would also, inevitably, have been seen as a political decision. Republicans would’ve accused Comey of withholding information critical to the public understanding of a presidential candidate. He would’ve been savaged, again, much like he’s been savaged by Republicans since he originally announced he was recommending against charges in the matter.

Instead, Democrats are howling. The man was damned if he did, and damned if he didn’t.

Clinton’s defenders are angry, too, because Comey broke with precedent when recommending against the charges, explaining publicly the reasoning behind his decision — and criticizing Clinton pretty heartily for using an unsecure email server in the first place.

But again: It’s easy to see why he did so. Yes, the FBI is silent on most matters of investigation. But most such matters don’t involve the presidential nominee of a major political party. And Attorney General Loretta Lynch had previously said, after an embarrassingly publicized meeting with Bill Clinton, that she would accept the FBI’s recommendation in the matter — no matter which way it swung. That placed the burden on Comey to produce an explanation.

He did so, breaking with precedent, clearly hoping to convince the public that the decision was apolitical.

There’s no such thing as apolitical in presidential politics. When his decision favored Clinton, Republicans were mad. When his decision put her back under a harsh spot spotlight, it was Dems’ turn to be furious. The FBI could’ve done everything according to Hoyle, and we’d still be debating whether the agency is too politicized. Which is why, in the end, Comey should’ve followed the DoJ’s edict.

It’s an election year, after all. Everything’s too politicized.

Joel Mathis is an award-winning writer in Kansas. Reach him at joelmmathis@gmail.com or facebook.com/benandjoel.