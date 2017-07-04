In 2017, the Republicans are mirror-imaging that same strategy, worrying now that if more than two senators defect their plan could perish.

What's wrong with Congress that something that truly would serve Americans, and not just political parties and political ends, cannot emerge?

Yes, there unfortunately will be some losers, something the media plays up, too often neglecting any positive elements or areas that needed shoring up. So much news coverage focuses on negative impacts.

There never can be a perfect health care bill or system — particularly when one considers how most Americans treat (“mistreat” is a more accurate description) themselves by smoking, drinking, being overweight, not exercising enough, doing drugs and pills, and more.

Certainly health care must be provided to the truly unfortunate, those with congenital defects and those who’ve had accidents or illnesses rendering them incapable of self-care. Society does indeed have a moral obligation to help those in such need.

But those not so hindered have a responsibility for prudent self-care.

Statistics indicate the U.S. lags behind the rest of the world in health care, raising an interesting question: Is it our health care system that is at fault or our American lifestyle — again, with too much food, too little exercise, and harmful personal habits? These are not mutually exclusive.

Health care providers in turn have a responsibility to deliver products and services in a responsible, prudent manner. Waste, fraud, and overtreatment (redressing medical liability would help to reduce the all-too-prevalent practice of "defensive" medicine) are some cogent considerations.

Would single-payer health care adequately address these deficiencies? How well has the Veterans Administration health care system worked? Medicare has worked better, but fraud and government bureaucratic inefficiencies are worrisome.

Can the private sector, via insurance and marketplace competitiveness, deliver better? With Congress and the executive branch lagging in their respective leadership roles, we may never find out.

President Harry Truman once said, "It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit." Wouldn't that be refreshing?

Please, folks in Washington, help resolve some of these health care dilemmas with a true bipartisan effort. Perhaps lock yourselves in a room (or a sauna, as the Finnish parliament reputedly did). Perhaps that could produce results.

We, your constituents, deserve better health care, recognizing our own role via responsible self-care.

