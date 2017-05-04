Increasing the state's commitment to CCHE is a top priority for the Cook County Chamber of Commerce. The current base budget of $140,000 a year does not allow CCHE to keep pace with the education and workforce needs in our community. We've asked the Legislature for an increase of up to an additional $360,000 a year.

Cook County Higher Education exemplifies every value legislators profess to seek in workforce development. It's locally controlled, its programming is closely aligned with the needs of local employers, and it makes every dollar go as far as it can possibly go.

Working out of a repurposed church in Grand Marais with a staff you can count on one hand, Cook County Higher Education provides the training local residents need and local employers require.

Without CCHE, and with the nearest college more than 120 miles away, our hospital and clinic would have insufficient nursing and med-tech staff. Many of our residents, as well as residents in Lake County, would not have a way to connect with education and training beyond high school without this institution.

Over the last 20 years, Cook County Higher Education has transformed many lives. And its benefits roll out across the region as we partner with many institutions of higher learning, from the University of Minnesota Duluth and Lake Superior College to Itasca, Hibbing, Vermillion, and Rainy Lake community colleges, to name a few partners.

And with Cook County Higher Education's 90 percent completion rate for the students it enrolls in programs, it's highly unlikely there is an institution of higher learning in the state that gets a better, bigger bang for the buck.

But CCHE needs additional state assistance if it is to continue working these educational miracles in this remote corner of the state. The Legislature has responded positively to the request, but we now await the workings of conference committees to sort out a final result. As legislators craft a final budget in the next several weeks, we hope they don't forget this small institution in this remote corner of Minnesota. An increased investment will continue the state commitment to provide every Minnesotan with access to effective post-secondary training and education.

Jim Boyd of Grand Marais is executive director of the Cook County Chamber of Commerce.