Unlike that writer, though, I am local. Northern Minnesota is my home. I live and work here. Many of my friends and neighbors who live here have chosen to work in industries that rely on heavy labor. They also hunt and fish.

We are proud of Minnesota's environment and work hard to protect it.

But we also know there is no conflict between being a strong conservationist and being supportive of good-paying jobs (even those in heavy industry).

Oil moves most efficiently, safely, and cleanly in a modern pipeline system. Virtually every recent problem with moving petroleum products has come from train accidents or from spills initiated by opponents of oil.

We should all be excited about the proposed Line 3 replacement. It will be a state-of-the-art mechanism for moving critical North American oil. Enbridge Energy will carry petroleum products, it will employ thousands, and it will spur tremendous economic development all across our northern region.

Enbridge dedicates significant amounts of its land and its resources to maintaining and developing critical habitat in our state. There are many areas across our beautiful northern Minnesota under which pipelines already run. You'd hardly know it because Enbridge takes such great care to maintain and even enhance this land into the beautiful landscape we all see.

Enbridge, as a company that transports energy, also is involved in North American renewables and alternative-energy sources.

The alternative to things like Line 3 is greater reliance on Middle Eastern oil. It is a false narrative by opponents of good local companies like Enbridge that it is anything other than further reliance on foreign oil from some of the most challenging parts of the globe.

Technology has allowed good companies like Enbridge to meet and exceed some very challenging environmental standards to transport critical energy in a very responsible manner. For this we can be proud.

I encourage Gov. Mark Dayton and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to efficiently enforce the rules and permit the Line 3 replacement as soon as is practical. Northern Minnesota's hunters, anglers, cabin owners, workers and taxpayers are counting on it.

Michael Cummins of Brook Park, Minn., was the Republican challenger in Minnesota Senate District 11 last October and in 2010. He works as a contractor doing exterior work to make homes more energy-efficient.