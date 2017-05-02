Local View: Mining study stacked against tourism

Of course, all the region's mining operations are rarely open and running at the same time. That's the boom-and-bust nature of nonrenewable resource-extraction industries. The study apparently did not weigh the relative value of mining projects that typically last a couple of decades against tourism jobs that will not expire unless we recklessly allow our pristine waters and beautiful forests to be spoiled.

The study also stacked its results in favor of the mining economy by including the jobs and income from "related industries" while not doing the same for the tourist economy. The News Tribune pointed out that, "The Praxis study did not include restaurants or food service in figuring tourism jobs." Of course, tourists also spend money locally for groceries, gas, raincoats, bug repellant, and more.

Even more significantly, tourism boosts our local economy through the influx of new residents who relocate here because they love Northeastern Minnesota and, especially, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Perhaps they didn't spend much when they went on a Boy Scout or church youth group canoe trip decades ago, but now many are choosing to build their homes here and contribute to the health and economy of our north-woods communities.

In this study and in other such analyses of the economic benefits of mining, the financial costs of mining never seem to be included. Many retirees will move away and fewer tourists will come to Ely if a large chunk of the Superior National Forest is turned into a heavy-industry sulfide-rock mining zone. Ely-area real estate experts already are seeing property values decreasing in the White Iron, Farm, Garden, and Fall Lakes chain areas, even though the first proposed copper-nickel mining project in the BWCAW watershed (if permitted) is at least 10 years away.

Ponder this conclusion of the Praxis study: Northeastern Minnesota's economy "is not creating enough value for residents and visitors." I wager that a great majority of Northeastern Minnesota residents and visitors would disagree.

For here is the real flaw: The mining study is only about money. There are other, higher values on which one cannot set a price, namely quality of life, healthy air and water, the rare privilege of seeing a night sky full of stars, a quiet place where birds thrive and blueberries abound, a beautiful place where edible fish can be caught, a long cross-country ski season, and more.

The Rev. Elton Brown is retired in Ely after serving as pastor of Hope United Methodist Church in Duluth for nine years. He and his wife Emily are active in the grassroots Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters