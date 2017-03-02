A Beacon Pointe condominium neighbor and owner told the reporter that if guests were allowed to rent by the week, the nature of the building where she planned to retire would undergo dramatic change, especially if other owners followed suit. "We wouldn't have the same security we once had," she was quoted as saying.

Such remarks are based entirely on conjecture. As a real estate and hospitality professional (I happen to work in Canal Park at one of my hospitality-based jobs), I can definitively say I have no doubt that if a permit were granted to the Beacon Pointe owners, they would be forced to create processes that more than adequately would protect the property and its guests from safety concerns. It's always in owners' best interests to protect their assets. It's a part of the conversation concerning real estate that all too often is missing in Duluth.

Additionally, technology has made short-term renting a breeze with inventions like the August Smart Lock that allows an administrator of a keyway seamless access for a specified duration and the ability to end access on a specific time and day.

City Councilor Joel Sipress adequately explored the question at greater issue: How far do property rights go? "If we (are) not on sound legal ground, we would be depriving somebody of their property rights because, under the law, you have the right to use your property," he said.

His analysis, however, may have gone a step too far when assuming that any law that regulates the use of private property is acceptable as long as it merely exists: "... so long as you're using it in a way that's consistent with the law," he also said.

We have seen the fallout of housing regulation in Duluth through the not-so-satisfactory implementation of rental licensing. Rental prices have soared since its inception. Allowing business owners fluidity in changing the model of their business is integral to a healthy business and healthy economy. Web-based software like those used by AirBnB offers owners an opportunity to diversify their client base and drive competitive prices to the ultimate benefit of consumers.

The city of Duluth should provide flexibility to businesses, include Beacon Pointe, that are looking to explore short-term rental options.

Randy J. Bender of Superior is a real estate and hospitality professional.