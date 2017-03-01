The DWP never has been improved or designated for trail use. As a result, it is closed, unsigned, and little-known. Flood-damaged railroad trestles, washed-out trail sections, and unstable rock cuts pose safety hazards that must be remedied before the trail can be opened for public use.

The city's 2011 Trails and Bikeways Master Plan recommended improvement of the DWP as part of the Duluth Traverse, a 100-mile, multi-use, natural-surface trail spanning the city. Through the planning process for the Duluth Traverse, the city currently is engaging citizens to determine which uses to permit in the DWP corridor, how the corridor could be improved to support those uses, and how users would be educated to share the trail with other users with a minimum of conflict.

The city's multi-use vision for the DWP includes cyclists, pedestrians, skiers, and, unlike all other segments of the Duluth Traverse, snowmobilers and equestrians. The city's vision for the DWP does not include ATVs. Equestrians and snowmobiles only would be permitted on the remote segment of the DWP west of Clyde Avenue. This portion of the DWP is a key part of the plan to return equestrian trail riding to western Duluth after the previous trail was destroyed by the 2012 flood. On the same remote segment of the DWP, snowmobiles would be permitted with a 10 mph speed limit.

The city supports multiple use on the DWP for several reasons:

Deference to prior council action: Prior City Council actions recommended development of the DWP for a variety of uses, including bikes and equestrians.

Connectivity: The DWP is necessary to establish or improve east-west trail connections for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians.

Efficiency: It is more efficient to construct and maintain a single multi-use trail on a pre-existing rail bed than to construct separate trail systems from scratch for each use.

Environmental protection: Concentrating recreational use on the compact, hardened DWP rail bed allows people to access an environmentally sensitive area without harming it.

Project funding: Improving the DWP for trail use would be expensive. Designating the DWP for multiple uses accelerates the completion and opening of the trail to all citizens by engaging contributions from diverse user groups and by increasing competitiveness for state and federal grant funds.

Inclusion: Multiple use allows more citizens to enjoy the DWP trail. The city aims eventually to resurface the trail with a crushed stone material that would make the DWP accessible for those with limited mobility.

We invite all citizens to provide input on the future use of the DWP through the ongoing Duluth Traverse trail planning process. The deadline to provide input via a questionnaire is Sunday. To fill one out or to learn more, please go to duluthmn.gov/st-louis-river-corridor/duluth-traverse/.

Jim Filby Williams is director of public administration for the city of Duluth, which encompasses the parks and recreation division.