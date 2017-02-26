One of these costs is the release of methane into our air. Methane comprises about 95 percent of natural gas and is the second-most-abundant greenhouse gas released into the atmosphere by human activities. According to the EPA, natural gas and petroleum systems account for 33 percent of this methane, with livestock digestion and manure management following close behind at 30 percent.

Methane is formed by the bacterial decomposition of ancient plants and animals in the absence of oxygen. Atmospheric methane has more than doubled over the past 200 years. When burned, natural gas emits about half the carbon dioxide of coal. However, because of the heat-trapping qualities of leaked methane, the climate advantage of using natural gas as a fuel is diminished.

Methane is about 30 times more effective than carbon dioxide in trapping the sun's heat. If the interactions of methane with aerosols are taken into account, some scientists believe methane may be more than 100 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas.

However, the life of methane in the atmosphere is much shorter than that of carbon dioxide. Methane emitted now is removed by chemical reactions in about 12 years. These properties of methane have led some scientists to believe that addressing methane releases may have a greater short-term impact on our warming planet than focusing exclusively on carbon dioxide.

In recent years, the amount of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has been setting record lows. In 2016, the first cruise ship successfully navigated the Northwest Passage, the once-frigid and impassable water route between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

What does this have to do with future methane concentrations? Methane's release from organic materials is temperature-dependent and may be one of several positive feedback loops that accelerate climate change.

In a nutshell, the Arctic has warmed especially rapidly compared to the Earth as a whole. As the permafrost melts and soil decomposition accelerates, a cycle may be initiated in which initial warming leads to more methane emissions, which leads to more warming. If this happens, permafrost melting would continue beyond the year 2100, causing even more warming.

These concerns are not trivial. Permafrost contains about twice as much carbon as is now present in the atmosphere. Furthermore, studies of air bubbles in ice cores show that the amount of atmospheric methane is closely tied to temperatures over the past 420,000 years. Scientists at the Woods Hole Research Center in Massachusetts have warned that many international climate models do not adequately account for this permafrost-carbon feedback loop and that the cycle could reach a tipping point.

The amount of additional gases emitted from permafrost in this century could raise the Earth's temperature nearly 1 degree Fahrenheit above what current models predict. Confirming the need to act now, ground-monitoring stations in the Arctic already have detected a significant warming trend over the past several decades.

In May 2016, the EPA released the first standards to cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. However, in February, the House of Representatives voted to roll back this rule.

Climate change is a trainwreck occurring now. We must apply the brakes as best we can.

David Gerhart of Duluth has a doctorate in aquatic ecology from Cornell University and has published and reviewed manuscripts for scientific journals in the fields of ecology and biochemistry. This commentary was reviewed and edited by Byron Steinman, a climatologist and assistant professor at the Large Lakes Observatory at the University of Minnesota Duluth, before it was submitted to and edited by the News Tribune.