Climate change is an environmental issue; but just as importantly, it is the single-most-threatening economic and national-security issue of our day. More than anything else, its effects contribute to the world's massive natural disasters, leading to increased poverty, disease, dislocation and conflict.

Science is unequivocal about the devastating consequences of ignoring this problem; the costs to our nation and the world will rise exponentially with inaction.

We as citizens can create a climate solution but only if we raise our voices. This is not a partisan issue; it is a problem that affects each one of us and all others around the world. This problem will only be resolved when we all agree upon a solution.

Here's one: Putting a price on carbon is recognized by economists as the most efficient way to create a global climate solution.

We with the Citizens' Climate Lobby applaud U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan's work to protect our environment. The Minnesota congressman is recognized as one of the most productive and respected members of the House. We ask him to demonstrate this leadership by partnering with a Republican House member to join the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. This group is working to create the solution we all can agree on for a livable world. Nolan's membership in this caucus would be more than a gesture. It would show his leadership in working across the aisle to create solutions.

The Constitution ensures Congress can pass legislation, even over a presidential veto; 2017 should be the year Congress creates a bipartisan climate solution.

Since 2009, the Citizens' Climate Lobby has asked members of Congress from all political parties to put a price on carbon with a revenue-neutral measure called a carbon fee and dividend. This is a carefully crafted, market-based climate solution that conservative members of Congress favor.

It also has profound economic benefits (particularly for the poor), making it appealing, too, to progressive members of Congress. A revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend is designed to appeal to all members of Congress.

Importantly, over 90 percent of Republican members of Congress agree with creating a climate solution. On Feb. 7, respected Republican statesmen of the Climate Leadership Council announced a similar conservative carbon dividend plan.

The Citizens' Climate Lobby's highly regarded REMI study has shown that within 20 years carbon fee and dividend rapidly and beneficially would reduce carbon emissions to 50 percent of 1990 levels while adding 2.8 million jobs to the American economy. It would improve the regional and national economy as well as family incomes in the U.S., particularly poorer families. It would improve health worldwide and the security and safety of our nation and the world.

Every fact-based debate reveals significantly positive economic outcomes for the majority of citizens with carbon fee and dividend; it is truly a win-win-win proposal.

You can help create a climate solution by joining Citizens' Climate Lobby. Express your power as a citizen by writing and asking Congressman Nolan to join the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. Ask him and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken to put a price on carbon now. We ask for your help for our children, all children around the world, and generations to come.

Michael Overend of Two Harbors is a veterinarian and a volunteer with the Citizens' Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org).