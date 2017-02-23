Local View: Terminally ill deserve right to dignified death

Physician-assisted suicide should be legal in every state as it offers an alternative to suffering for those who are sick and choose to end their lives.

It is important to understand the difference between physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia. Under physician-assisted suicide, a doctor prescribes medication to a patient who understands his or her situation and who voluntarily administers the drug with the intention of ending life. Euthanasia is when a physician ends the life of a patient, with or without the patient's consent.

To qualify for physician-assisted suicide, a patient must meet certain requirements. They must be competent, voluntarily give consent, and have an incurable or irreversible condition and short life expectancy.

Being competent means being able to completely make and communicate health care decisions. In Oregon, two physicians are required to make sure a patient is competent in making decisions.

The decision must be completely voluntary. Doctors don't want outside people influencing someone's decision to use physician-assisted suicide. This can be a concern because it is hard to tell whether there has been influence from others. The patient must submit a written and oral request to ensure the decision is completely voluntary.

The patient must have an incurable and irreversible disease. A problem with this is that a disease such as diabetes is incurable and irreversible, but it would be unethical for someone with diabetes to pursue physician-assisted suicide. This is where the last rule, a short life expectancy, comes into play. The patient must have a life expectancy of six months or less to qualify for physician-assisted suicide.

These criteria are in place to keep people from pursuing physician-assisted suicide when there are other options.

One of the biggest concerns with physician-assisted suicide is whether it violates the 14th Amendment. Some argue it's a violation of the Equal Protection Clause because withdrawing life support from a dying patient is allowed but receiving a physician's assistance in dying isn't. However, the Supreme Court ruled in Washington v. Glucksberg that physician-assisted suicide does not violate the 14th Amendment. Physician-assisted suicide is not the same as the withdrawal of life-saving procedures, the justices determined.

But is it ethical to allow death to alleviate pain and suffering, both physical and emotional? This is an especially debatable question in modern times when people can be kept alive for extended times, but some don't wish to live with the pain.

It is legal for doctors to prescribe a life-shortening dose of morphine when intense physical suffering cannot otherwise be alleviated, so why not allow for a patient to choose an end to pain and suffering?

Dawson Prisk is a senior at Hermantown High School. He originally researched and wrote this for a college-level English class.