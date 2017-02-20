Some actual facts corroborated by the FBI: About half the crime guns in Chicago come from outside of the city and from outside of the state where gun laws are looser. An estimated 90 percent of crime guns can be traced to a few "bad-apple" gun dealers who need to be held accountable. California has the strongest gun laws in America and one of the lowest gun death rates. States that have strong gun laws have fewer gun deaths. And Chicago's murder rate is lower than that of New Orleans, St. Louis, Baltimore, Kansas City, Atlanta and other cities.

Closer to home, Duluth has had six shootings in less than a month. Chief Mike Tusken mentioned that too many people who shouldn't have guns have them anyway.

Nevertheless, the gun lobby in Minnesota is pushing for the permitless carrying of guns, which would allow those with no training or background checks to carry firearms virtually anywhere in public. And if one of these people shoots someone and claims self-defense, even if self-defense seems like it was unlikely, they could get away with murder under a stand-your-ground bill. We won't know good guys with guns from bad guys with guns.

Some other facts dispelling gun-lobby myths include that guns in homes make those living in those homes more likely to die from gunshot injuries than to use the gun in self-defense. Gun suicides account for 80 percent of gun deaths in Minnesota. Small children find loaded, unsecured guns and shoot themselves or others. Every gun in the hands of a child must first pass through the hands of an adult. More toddlers have shot Americans than have terrorists. Domestic shootings account for the most homicides. In other words, most homicides occur among people who know each other; they are not random shootings.

Gun-lobby lapdogs in Congress passed a law prohibiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from conducting research into the causes and effects of gun violence. For years they have underfunded the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the agency that monitors gun shops, among other things. Now they would like to get rid of the agency that helps with crime gun traces and that keeps gun dealers honest.

Our president claimed the murder rate was the highest in 47 years. It is the lowest in more than 50 years, according to the FBI. Facts matter.

The gun lobby consistently opposes measures that can save lives, things like requiring a Brady background check on all gun sales. An estimated 40 percent of gun sales goes without background checks. The gun-lobby politicians oppose stronger gun trafficking laws and laws to require the reporting of lost and stolen guns.

If we enforced the laws on the books, as the writer of a recent commentary in the News Tribune suggested, we could prevent some gun deaths and injuries. The laws on the books are weak and don't effectively keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them.

We can prevent gun injuries and deaths with stronger gun laws, acknowledging the risks of guns in the homes and holding gun owners and gun dealers responsible for safety. With the right to own a gun comes a responsibility to be safe, follow the laws, and think first before aiming at someone you know or love.

Joan A. Peterson of Duluth is on the board of trustees for the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence; is on the boards of the Domestic Abuse Intervention Programs and of Protect Minnesota, which is working to end gun violence; and is co-chairwoman of the Northland Brady/Protect Minnesota chapter.