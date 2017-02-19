Local view: Western trails shouldn't just be for wheels

The disappointment continued in the electronic gathering of public attitudes that seemed crafted to focus on the needs of biking community and not the needs of other longstanding users of the trail.

Current plans for the cross-city, non-motorized Traverse Trail now seem to call for opening access to horses and snowmobiles. There was no mention that this new plan also would allow new access to ATVs, dirt bikes and four-wheel-drive vehicles to this trail and into our neighborhood streets after years of restricted access.

The public would have been better served had planning not been close to only those having an organizational special interest.

Questions are left unanswered. Will it be necessary for families, cross-country skiers, fat-tire bikers and the like on the former DWP right of way, with its very narrow path through steep granite walls and deep ravines, to step aside for oncoming snowmobiles, ATVs, dirt bikers or horseback riders? Is the city or are other trail users going to clean up the droppings of the equestrian enthusiasts? In opening access to snowmobilers, ATVers and dirt bikes as they approach Spirit Mountain's slopes, will they be redirected into our neighborhoods?

And are we westerners going to lose the only family-friendly wilderness trail and be burdened by newly created city-made conflicts?

Allan Beaulier is a longtime activist for West Duluth and for western Duluth's neighborhoods. He's a former Duluth Planning Commission member, a former Community Development Committee member and a former chairman of his neighborhood planning district during Duluth's comprehensive planning process. He's also a two-time Duluth City Council candidate.