A renewed awareness of these critical needs began in 2011 when Duluthians went to the polls and overwhelmingly approved a referendum establishing a dedicated parks fund to enhance critical annual funding for our city's extensive parks system. The vote sparked the beginning of a renewed energy and focus that has led to the commitment of significant additional federal, state, local and private funding for a broad range of new initiatives. Duluth should be proud of all that has happened since 2011.

Our citizens helped design a Duluth Parks and Recreation Master Plan; a Trails and Bikeways Master Plan; a Cross Country Ski Master Plan; and numerous mini master plans for parks and recreation areas like Brighton Beach, Hartley Park, Chester Bowl, Central Hillside, the Wade Wheeler Western Sports Corridor, Memorial Park, Irving Park, Morgan Park, Gary-New Duluth, and Chambers Grove Park. We also expanded Duluth's landmark Lakewalk, renovated Enger Tower and Wade Stadium, built new Duluth Traverse and Cross City trails systems, and planned a new Grand Avenue Nordic Ski Center.

In 2016 alone, we saw dynamic new plans for a revived Lake Superior Zoo, an enhanced Fairmont Park in West Duluth, a restored Lincoln Park, and a new Quarry Park. And we created master plans for 11 St. Louis River corridor neighborhood parks, a St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trails Master Plan, and a St. Louis River Corridor Trails Plan.

These were impressive accomplishments, earning Duluth public accolades as the home of a world-class parks and trails system.

However, in my view, it's just the beginning of a dynamic, ongoing commitment needed to enhance the scope and quality of Duluth's public spaces for its citizens and future generations.

Unfortunately, until 2011, the city parks system had to operate over many years with a declining budget, and little money was put into parks and facilities maintenance and upkeep.

As president of the parks commission, I have stressed the importance of not just new initiatives to enhance our parks system but of addressing the extensive and unacceptable accrued deferred parks maintenance and capital needs throughout the city.

The 2011 referendum levy for the new parks fund only restored the annual budget for the parks division from a 10-year decline. It is not sufficient to service our enhanced and growing parks system on an annual basis.

Recent comparisons of the six largest cities in Minnesota showed Duluth with the lowest of the six in annual spending on parks maintenance and forestry operations. Yet Duluth has one of Minnesota's largest parks system with 129 parks; 11,000 acres of green space; 6,834 acres of city parks; and a diverse, 250-mile trail system.

In September 2015, the parks commission called on the city to "conduct a comprehensive inventory of its deferred parks maintenance with estimated costs and timetables for addressing the accrued deferred maintenance and capital improvements needed."

This inventory has been completed, and significant capital investments already have been made, or committed by the city to be made, to address needs. Many of these investments since 2011, as well as future commitments, are referred to above and are set forth in the parks division's annual reports and on the division's website. This represents huge progress of which our city should be proud.

Now it is time to build off this strong momentum and take one more big step. It is time to develop a new, up-to-date, comprehensive, citywide Strategic Parks Facilities Plan. This initiative would evaluate the conditions of our parks and identify the financial resources required to restore, or replace, the rest of our city's park facilities and community centers.

A comprehensive Strategic Parks Facilities Plan should, of course, incorporate the principles of the 2011 Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which was approved by the Parks Commission and City Council. It should reflect the significant work already accomplished and the objectives and financial commitments set forth in the broad range of mini master plans and initiatives since 2011.

This year should be devoted to developing this Strategic Parks Facilities Plan, with broad community input and leadership. A thoughtful, fact-based and inclusive evaluation will take most of the year, if not longer. The Strategic Parks Facilities Plan should make recommendations for the future use and maintenance of all city park facilities and community centers, identify the costs and timetable to implement the plan, and make recommendations for raising the funds required to continue building a shared vision for the city's parks system.

I commend Mayors Don Ness and Emily Larson, the members of the City Council and Parks and Recreation Commission, the director of public administration Jim Filby Williams, the Parks and Recreation Division under the leadership of Kathy Bergen and Lindsay Dean, parks maintenance under Dale Sellner, property and facilities under Erik Birkeland, and many others in city government who reached out to an enthusiastic and diverse array of user groups, volunteers and citizens citywide and who, together, created a remarkable momentum since the 2011 referendum.

This community-wide commitment truly has recognized that Duluth's public parks, gardens, community centers, recreation areas, community centers, forests and trail systems are vital to our quality of life and a vibrant growing economy.

I have said many times that we are the fortunate beneficiaries of the foresight and commitment to open spaces that generations of civic leaders insisted be set aside and dedicated to public enjoyment and recreation.

Now, at the conclusion of my service on the Parks Commission, I am encouraged by a remarkable commitment and momentum throughout the city to preserve, maintain and enhance these open public spaces.

The continued support of many is helping to assure the conservation of Duluth's extraordinary public parks and recreation areas for future generations.

Edwin King Hall ends six years of service on the Duluth Parks and Recreation Commission, including the last three years as president, on March 8.