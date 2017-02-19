Local view: Take some advice from a lung cancer survivor

My mother smoked starting when she was 18. And she was constantly exposed to secondhand smoke as a waitress for most of her working career. This was well before any smoking bans were enforced in restaurants and bars. As she got a little older, she stopped taking care of herself and seeing her doctor routinely.

Bringing my mom through her journey was hard. I was six months pregnant with Dylan, our oldest son. While Mom continued with all her treatments (she was Stage 4), she continued to smoke.

She and her cancer diagnosis were big reasons I quit smoking.

I grew up in a smoking household. Many family members smoked and would smoke around the kids, in cars, in the house — everywhere. I remember visiting with my grandma in the Twin Cities with many family members smoking in her apartment. By the afternoon I would have to lie down from a horrible headache.

I acquired my first cigarettes from my mother (without her permission or knowledge), and when I finally told my parents I was smoking, I recall my mother saying, "You are going to wish you never started. It is my biggest regret."

I didn't listen. I was 15 and invincible. But after seeing your mom get diagnosed with lung cancer, smoking becomes shameful.

When I was diagnosed with my lung cancer, I had three different doctors ask me if we had ever tested for radon in our home. We hadn't. The American Cancer Society reports that radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer. I completed a short-term radon test, which came back only slightly above the recommended level. I am now completing a long-term radon test to determine if we need to have any mitigation performed.

So on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of my mother's passing and the day I completed my own radiation treatment, I ask you to consider the following:

First, if you smoke, do everything in your power to quit. Even if you think it doesn't impact anyone else, you are wrong. Someone will have to make a decision to move you out of your home to a hospice house. And someone will hold your hand and then cry and have a broken heart when you are no longer around.

If you have kids, don't smoke around them or in the car. You may be giving them cancer. Seriously. In my case, I learned the habit by watching my mom (and many family members).

Second, do a radon test of your home. I never knew the high rate of lung cancer caused by radon.

That is my public service announcement. The more you know ...

Jeannine Morgan lives in Duluth. She and her husband Steve have two sons, Dylan, 4, and Henry, 2.

TO HELP

Jeannine Morgan's Cancer Kick-Butt Benefit will be held 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 825 W. College St., including a spaghetti dinner and a silent auction from 3-5 p.m. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children.