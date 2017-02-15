Local View: Plastic bags are scourge on our Earth

One of the tragedies that stirred me to work toward reducing plastic bags is the devastating damage they do to creatures around the world. They trap and kill hundreds of thousands of fish, dolphins, turtles, whales, birds, camels, cattle and other animals. In Grand Rapids we are aware of three dogs that died from eating discarded plastic bags with food in them. A loon was seen here on the Mississippi River trapped in a plastic bag, unable to fly.

In his Feb. 5 commentary in the News Tribune ("Banning bags will hurt environment, Duluth's economy"), the plastics industry's Matt Seaholm of Washington, D.C., never mentioned such needless deaths — or the giant garbage islands in our oceans that are made up largely of plastic.

Neither did he address the fact that the average plastic bag is used for 20 minutes but lasts for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Even if they are reused, they are still plastic and will not biodegrade. They will break down into small pieces, known as nerdles, and in the oceans they will be consumed by the fish we eat. One oceanic scientist described the oceans as toilets that won't flush. None of us wants to see our beautiful Lake Superior suffer a similar fate.

Earth Circle has been studying plastic recycling and has found some disturbing trends. Many consumers don't realize plastic bags must be clean and dry and with zip-locks removed to be accepted for recycling. Many recycling centers don't want those bags at all. They catch in their machinery and cause hours of work delay at considerable cost.

The best reusable bag is made of canvas or another heavy natural material. We in Grand Rapids are fortunate to have a company in town that makes canvas bags, and we have given many of them to shoppers. We see them used often when we do our own shopping.

Seaholm claimed reusable bags are worse than plastic bags for the environment, but he failed to mention that reusable bags made from natural products will biodegrade if they wear out and are discarded. Plastic will not.

I understand the plastic industry is concerned about the efforts taking place around the world to reduce the use of its products. Profits are at stake. But so is the health of our small planet.

Plastic bags, wraps, and packaging plug drains and sewers. Bangladesh is an ultimate example. Powerful floods struck that country in the late 1990s, and thousands of people died. It was discovered drains and sewers were filled with plastic debris, making drainage nearly impossible. In 2002, a plastic bag ban was enacted there. Other countries and cities have done the same, especially coastal regions where the plastic pollution problem is most visible and where dead whales, with stomachs full of plastic, wash up on their shores.

See the film, "Bag It," which is being shown by the League of Women Voters Duluth Thursday at Denfeld High School. The film, which Earth Circle has shown many times, takes viewers on a trip around the world to see the devastating consequences of our throwaway world. You will never look at plastic as a benign product again.

Pat Helmberger of Grand Rapids is chairwoman of Earth Circle's Reusable Bag Committee and a former Duluthian.

AG BAN AWARENESS

EVENTS THURSDAY

University of Wisconsin-Superior associate professor of chemistry Lorena Rios Mendoza is the featured speaker for "Plastic in the Environment: Sources, Impacts and Solutions," which will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Superior Public Library. Rios has been an international leader in matters of microplastics, microbeads and plastic fibers discarded in waters, including in Lake Superior. For more information, go to ci.superior.wi.us/news.

Also Thursday, at 7 p.m. at Denfeld High School, the League of Women Voters Duluth is hosting the screening of the film, "Bag It," followed by a Q-and-A with experts on the issue of single-use plastic bags.

To learn more about the proposed ban on plastic bags in Duluth, go to the website for the Bag It Duluth campaign, bagitduluth.org.