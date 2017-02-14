Local View: Small price to pay for lifetime Valentine

She will be surprised because she does not smoke. But then she will throw her arms around my neck — and not solely because of the red package, although it is significant as I have given her something red every Feb. 14 since 1970, the year we started dating. The chief reason for her affectionate acknowledgment will be the incident involving Winston filtered cigarettes that happened years ago and that has since made all the difference.

We were married in 1972 and set up house in a nifty one-bedroom garden apartment. The first year was pretty much a blissful blur, primarily for the novelties that came with living together for the first time.

Though I still did not feel like a grownup, I had a full-time job as a high school English teacher, a new Chevy Impala with a vinyl top (red, of course) and a good-looking, easily amused (key for me) and intelligent woman who, nonetheless, agreed to still be there in the morning.

We went to parties or to other people's weddings nearly every weekend, drinking, smoking and dancing through the night. The money held out, thanks largely to the cash gifts received at our own wedding, and we often went to breakfast at the Pancake House or White Castles at 4 a.m. before heading home.

Saturday was for cleaning, when I'd rake the shag carpet and Marianne dusted everything on the shelves, from the 8-track cassette player to the pet rock she bought me on our Jamaican honeymoon.

But in our second year, the marriage train began to derail. Money got tight. We both still had jobs, but it kept getting harder than I thought to teach language and literature to teenagers. I was up to two packs a day and sleeping less at night.

The third year, our son was born, and we needed a mortgage for a bigger place to live. Along with insurance and diapers and a new set of tires. With no disposable income. I stopped taking the tollway to save a dollar and 20 cents.

And after one weekend of shoveling too much snow and smoking too many cigarettes, I quit smoking cold turkey.

I won't say it was easy. I went through cases of Wrigley's and tons more food. I survived the first month, though I often woke up shouting and sweating, feeling guilty for smoking in my dreams. After six months, I had gained 40 pounds. What was worse, I was one of those insufferable reformed smokers, intolerant of others who indulged, including my wife.

For Marianne, it was less habitual than pleasurable, and Lord knows she could have used an alternative source of pleasure with me crabbing and hovering about. She resisted my initial pleas that she quit cigarettes, and I couldn't blame her. I wanted her to stop for my sake. Smoke wafting from her Winstons through the living room or the yard was physically repelling. More than that, it became, somehow, the acrid smell of my own failure.

Desperate, I promised that if she stopped for good, I would take her on a date every Saturday night. We'd go to fancy restaurants, I said, and we'd use the cigarette money to pay a babysitter and to subsidize our new "date night."

She did not want to. And since she smoked less than a pack a day, she may not have needed to. But she crushed her last pack of Winstons purely for love.

The first year of date nights was epiphanous. While dining out at Italian, Mexican, Chinese, American, and Greek restaurants, among others, I learned Marianne's thoughts, hopes, and fears, absent interference from friends, children, movies or TV.

I took to counting the hours til Saturday, so much so that as we grew older and finally had a savings account (and I finally shed the 40 pounds), we added Wednesday as a bonus date night.

Tonight, after I gift her with the Winston artifact, we'll go out for an extra special celebration: our 2,236th date night, roughly counting. That's a lot of bread sticks and a thick wad of charge card receipts.

But a small price to pay for a lifetime Valentine.

Former Hayward resident David McGrath is an emeritus English professor at the College of DuPage in Illinois, a frequent contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page, and the author of "The Territory." Contact him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.