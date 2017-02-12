The library reported that even though the United States has a higher teen pregnancy rate, "Many studies have found that U.S. teenagers have less sex than compatriots in Europe." The main causes of this discrepancy point to issues with obtaining contraceptives along with the United States' push toward abstinence-only education.

Contraceptives have been shown in several studies to dramatically reduce the chance of becoming pregnant. Obtaining contraceptives in the U.S. can be difficult.

In a study in Texas, 141 teens who became pregnant were interviewed. Of them, 41 said they had previously used some type of birth control; but 30 of the 41 had to stop using birth control because of the complications with refilling their prescription, they said.

In one Illinois county, teens were required to have parental consent for access to birth control. After this rule was put in place, teen birth rates increased. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, "Roughly one in five teenagers would have unsafe sex if their parents had to be notified when they got birth control at a family planning clinic."

Through these statistics, one can see clearly the importance of easy access to contraceptives.

The other major issue contributing to our nation's high teen pregnancy rate is the way sex education is taught. Abstinence-only education has been shown to have a negative impact on youth. This type of education focuses on showing both human sexuality and contraceptives in a negative light.

A better alternative for sex education would be comprehensive education. With this type of education, the schools would still urge abstinence, but they would provide much-needed information to children about sexual health and safety, too.

Unfortunately, because of Title V of the Security Act, abstinence-only education is the only way schools can get government funding for sex education. Because of this, schools are more likely to choose abstinence-only education.

Texas gets the most funding through Title V; yet, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Texas is ranked third among states in teenage pregnancy rates. This shows that teaching only abstinence has little to no effect on curbing teen pregnancy.

Furthermore, a Harvard Education Letter cited a poll of middle school and high school parents, showing that only 15 percent wanted abstinence-only education in schools. The other 85 percent wanted their children to know also about safe sex and how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy.

There's much controversy surrounding this. By examining the statistics and studies, though, one can decide what form of sex education is most beneficial for children. Overwhelming evidence suggests abstinence-only education is negative.

Abby Van Deelen is a senior at Hermantown High School. She originally researched and wrote this for a college-level English class.