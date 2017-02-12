At this moment of heightened uncertainty and tension, we feel strongly it's important to reassure those who feel vulnerable and to share with everyone how we approach the issue of public safety and immigration status.

We want to be clear: The Duluth Police Department is not in the immigration business — nor should we be.

It's our job to make sure our community is safe. The authority of the police in this community does not come from a title, a badge, or a gun. It comes from the trust people place in our officers and how safe they feel to reach out and work with us. Our success depends on residents being the eyes and ears in the community and feeling comfortable reaching out when they need our services.

Let us reassure anyone with concerns: Calling the police is a safe choice, regardless of your immigration, green card, or visa status. We will not ask questions about your status simply because you did the right thing by calling.

This is not only the right thing, the prudent thing, and the best way to ensure public safety, it's a practice that reflects our values. And it's how we've been doing business for years.

If you are an immigrant or refugee and you need emergency response or are concerned about someone's safety, call 911. We will not ask questions about your immigration status; and if you require language interpretation, we will make arrangements for that to happen.

Over the past decade and nearly 900,000 contacts with residents, the Duluth Police Department has engaged Border Patrol only a handful of times where a criminal suspect has been found to be living in the U.S. without documentation. In those instances, we continue our criminal investigation while Border Patrol does its due diligence. Agents do their work, and we do ours. If the suspect needs to be detained or held for immigration-related purposes, Border Patrol does that work, not the Duluth Police Department. We do not do immigration investigations.

We would be remiss if we didn't remind everyone of the resources available for people who have questions about their immigration situation. Though our elected federal leaders cannot offer legal advice, they can always be contacted for assistance with a federal agency. Sen. Al Franken is at (651) 221-1016. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is at (612) 727-5220. And Congressman Rick Nolan's local number is (218) 464-5095. If they can't help you, they or their staff will refer you to someone who can.

In times of change, Duluth continues to be a steady and reliable community. Based on the incidents of the last couple of weeks, more than ever we need to be diligent in our efforts and stick together as one. When people commit crimes, we pursue that fully. You, and we, wouldn't want it any other way. Maintaining trust in our community and ensuring high standards for safety are our goals. We can do both, and we believe we already are.

Emily Larson is mayor of Duluth. Mike Tusken is Duluth's chief of police. They wrote this together for the News Tribune.