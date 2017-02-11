Currently, our health care system ranks last among all developed nations and is even behind some non-developed nations. According to the World Health Organization, we rank between Slovenia and Costa Rica, both of which are not developed.

The problem isn't the lack of money spent. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the U.S. spends the most of any industrialized nation on health care, upwards of 17.1 percent of our gross domestic product. With our country spending more than $3 trillion per year on health care, why isn't our health care considered the best in the world?

There is so much controversy surrounding universal health care. However, switching to a complete, government-funded health care system would not be in the best interest of the U.S. Instead, switching to a universal health care system similar to the one used by Japan would be the best fit. In Japan, insurance companies pick up 70 percent of costs while citizens cover the rest. The enticing benefit of Japan's health care system is that no one pays more than $650 per month. This means that even if someone owes thousands in medical bills each month, $650 is the maximum amount paid.

A concern of universal health care is that the availability of care is compromised due to the increase in access to health care. The Canadian system is flawed in this way with waiting periods extremely long because health care is available to all.

More often than not, universal health care improves access. According to T.R. Reid, author of "The Healing of America: A Global Quest for Better, Cheaper, and Fairer Health Care," in the U.S., the average person visits the doctor just over four times per year. However, in Japan, the average person visits the doctor 14.5 times.

The last point in favor of universal health care is its price control. In countries such as the U.S., price negotiations are kept between the individual insurers and the companies, with the companies most often controlling those negotiations. In countries with universal health care, the government does the negotiating and is more likely to win, thus driving prices down and making overall medical care cheaper.

With so many benefits to universal health care — including prices, access, and quality of care — it is time the U.S. converts to this system. In the end, it will cost us, as the consumers and as a country, less, and we will gain more.

After years of an unsuccessful health care system, it's time for a change. Countries around the world are thriving on universal health care. It is time for the U.S. to follow suit.

Mikayla Kero is a senior at Hermantown High School. She originally researched and wrote this for a college-level English class.