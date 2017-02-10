It started in December when the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service denied renewal of two mining leases on public land next to the Boundary Waters and began a thorough study about future sulfide-ore copper mining in the Boundary Waters watershed. This decision involved significant public input and an analysis of all available scientific and economic data and was carried out under longstanding federal law established with strong bipartisan support.

If the study shows sulfide-ore copper mining poses a risk to the Boundary Waters, the mining should not be allowed.

Unfortunately, some officials seem to want to undermine the study by severely distorting several factors involved in the decision, including economic factors, existing independent scientific evidence, current public opinion, and the well-reasoned and long-established process for environmental review that led nonpartisan federal employees to initiate the two-year study.

They claim Minnesotans fell victim to a politically driven decision reflecting an anti-mining agenda. Let's be clear: It had nothing to do with the merits of mining. Instead, the decision concerned the risks posed by sulfide-ore copper mining to a precious natural resource with enormous ecological and economic value.

Even the strongest advocates of resource extraction acknowledge there are some places where it simply does not make sense. The two-year study aims to determine if the Boundary Waters, America's most popular wilderness, should become ground zero for sulfide-ore mining and its associated costs. This is a reasonable question that reasonable Minnesotans should seek to answer before we decide to move forward with mining projects near the Boundary Waters. In fact, they do: 78 percent of Minnesotans support the review.

Misguided officials also claim the decision will cause devastating and irreversible damage to Northeastern Minnesota. Wrong. The study will not impact any existing taconite mine nor any currently proposed project other than Twin Metals, which is a highly speculative project at best. It will not impact the PolyMet project or the taconite industry.

Polluting the Boundary Waters would directly threaten 17,000 jobs and $850 million in annual consumer spending generated by outdoor recreation and tourism in Northeastern Minnesota. The region's pristine waters draw half a million visitors every year. But if these waters become unhealthy, tourists and locals alike will be forced to find another place to fish and paddle. Risking a sustainable, growing economy in return for a few hundred jobs in a boom-and-bust industry doesn't sound like a good deal to me (especially since mining revenue would fly south to Chile, home of Twin Metals' massive parent company, rather than staying in Minnesota).

Here are facts: The environmental impact review and analysis process being conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service is a routine measure mandated by federal law governing federal minerals. The review has been used by Republican and Democratic administrations for decades to determine which sensitive federal lands should be off-limits to mining because of their unique and special characteristics. The process provides an open, transparent, comprehensive, science-based method of reaching a decision. And it gives all citizens the opportunity to join important public discussions about how sulfide-ore copper mining would impact the Boundary Waters and their own lives.

A reasoned approach benefits everyone. So let's stop the dishonesty, respect the integrity of this process, and encourage the administration of President Donald Trump to do the same.

David Zentner of Duluth is a past national president of the Izaak Walton League of America and was co-chairman of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment campaign.