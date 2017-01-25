Local View: Duluth diocesan school plan abusive to children

The recent recommendation of the Catholic Diocese of Duluth to close St. Michael's Lakeside School against the desires of the parish, its parents and its children was yet another example of a church run amok with power and greed ("Catholic elementary school to close," Jan. 17).

It seems to me Bishop Paul Sirba long has desired to close the popular, profitable, liberal and growing school that has served the Lakeside community for generations of children. He has shown this desire by undermining, at every turn, the progress the school has made. Most recently, he failed to assign a permanent priest to replace the popular, and likely far-too-liberal, Father Bill Graham. Both Father Bill and his predecessor, Father Tom Radaich (who's now deceased and likely also was far too liberal for Sirba), were strong supporters of the school and worked endlessly to grow enrollment, which nearly doubled in five years.

In the vacuum created, it appears Sirba cynically appointed a right-wing henchman to close the school for good, ensuring the diocesan cathedral parish school no longer has local competition from St. Michael's growing enrollments. Indeed, one of the first things reportedly done by Father Richard Kunst, who runs St. John's school and now also oversees St. Michael's, was to tell the newly hired principal at St. Michael's that she no longer was principal and that he would be overseeing all operations of the school. This was long before any diocesan report was released about the future of the Catholic schools in Duluth. Can you get more cynical?

Yes. The fantasy being perpetuated by the diocese is the development of a Catholic high school like the diocese had in glory days of years past when Cathedral High School was in operation. What happened to Cathedral? Oh, yeah, it closed due to poor enrollment and too much competition. This was decades before Edison School developed a real plan for a new high school with real student enrollments to support its plan — and no tuition required.

Nobody is being conned into believing a new Catholic high school can survive in a city as small as Duluth, especially when it would be competing with possibly three high-quality, free-tuition high schools.

The continued abuse of young children at the hands of the Catholic Church occurs in many forms, some outright and some hidden. Using children as pawns to further one's personal political agenda is about as abusive as one can get. Telling children as young as 3 that they are no longer welcome at their school is horrifying. Such behavior brings to mind the famous quip by 18th-century French philosopher Denis Diderot that the abuses perpetrated by the church most likely would end only when the last priest was strangled by the entrails of the last king.

While I certainly would not go so far — I know no earthly kings and I know one or two priests who aren't as cynical or as jaded as some diocesan administrators — the sentiment resonates.

James Geidner is an associate professor of early childhood education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and a member of St. Michaels Lakeside Parish. Several years ago, he was a leader in developing a plan for the future of the parish's school.