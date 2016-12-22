His message was clear: Democrats stand for jobs and economic development along with protecting the environment, affordable health care, world peace, social justice and a whole lot more. With urging also from Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, the DFL Central Committee then voted resoundingly, “No!” to a resolution in opposition to sulfide mining (“Minnesota DFL rejects anti-sulfide mining move,” Dec. 11).

The DFL statewide now is recommitted to the values and concerns of late Sen. Paul Wellstone. This is critical because our new president-elect is not only draining the swamp but putting the crocodiles in charge.

The crocodile in charge of labor, for example, seems to oppose the rights of labor and a fair minimum wage.

The EPA crocodile not only opposes global warming but has no idea why his state of Oklahoma recently has had more earthquakes than oil wells.

The crocodiles in charge of Social Security and the economy seem to believe in privatization. They are investment bankers and lobbyists who are expected to remove regulations imposed to protect the world economy from sinking faster than the Titanic in the last year of the President George W. Bush Administration.

Even worse, our new president-elect not only publicly asked for Russia to be involved in computer hacking during the election, he called Russian President Vladimir Putin an effective leader. This after Russia invaded Ukraine and murdered the innocents of Aleppo.

The president-elect further chose a crocodile for secretary of state whose corporation has billions bet on the Russian economy and who reportedly does not support NATO.

Our president-elect not only refuses to attend national security briefings, he criticizes the CIA for telling the public the truth of the Russians meddling in our election. I’m sure the CIA explained these truths in the briefings the president-elect refused to attend.

Unfortunately, we don’t have one Republican being appointed who believes it’s a small world after all and let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.

Congressman Nolan and Sens. Franken and Klobuchar will be working tirelessly across the aisle with Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham. Stay tuned.

And watch out for crocodiles.

Joseph M. Boyle of International Falls is chairman of the Koochiching County DFL.