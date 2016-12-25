Local view: What our community leaders say

‘IN 2017, WE ACCELERATE’

“2016 has been the year of establishing a firm foundation. In 2017, we accelerate. ...

“Duluth faces very real challenges where partnerships are critical. I will continue to build on the relationships we’ve set in place this year to collaboratively address the pressing realities of our housing shortcomings, continued illegal drug use and increased need for mental health services. The city is uniquely positioned to convene decision-makers, to lead with expertise, and to engage staff and resources in a strategy that ensures the prioritization of funding. Tackling these issues will require close collaboration with many different local, state and federal partners. …

“Though we’re just getting started, we’ve got a lot more work to do.”

EMILY LARSON, DULUTH MAYOR

‘CIRCUMSTANCES … ARE HEARTBREAKING’

“Despite the improving economy, we have more children and families living in poverty. We also have more people struggling with addictions to opioids and methamphetamine and with mental health issues. The circumstances in so many of these cases are heartbreaking, made even more so when you realize children are often caught in the middle.

“The issues of mental health and substance abuse are among the critical focus areas. … Another focus area (is) economic development. The redevelopment of blighted properties is one way we’re promoting community growth and development. … (Also,) Public Works is looking at another busy construction season in 2017.”

KEVIN Z. GRAY, ST. LOUIS COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR

WORKING ‘TO RAISE ACHIEVEMENT FOR ALL STUDENTS’

“There are students who are achieving brilliantly at high levels in the classroom, in extracurricular activities and in community involvement. There are students who struggle, and we continue to invest time and resources into providing the individual academic, social and emotional support they need to be successful. And there are many students in between those extremes.

“Across our nation, state, and right here in Duluth, leaders are working to understand and address the risk factors impacting student achievement, including poverty, racism and bias. As we grow in our understanding, we continue to work to raise achievement for all students while making greater gains more quickly for students experiencing an achievement gap.”

BILL GRONSETH, SUPERINTENDENT OF DULUTH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BENEFITING FROM ‘STRENGTHENED RELATIONSHIPS’

“Our school district has benefited from strengthened relationships with the city of Duluth and St. Louis County on a variety of issues. From working with us to market and sell our excess properties to supporting Safe Routes to School processes, we continue to find ways to innovate. ...

“(But) a lot of these great positives have been overshadowed by our continuing effort to sell unused school buildings in the district.”

ANNIE HARALA, DULUTH SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER

‘TIME FOR RESPONSIBLE GOVERNING’

“The campaign and election are behind us and now is a time for responsible governing. …

“By many accounts, the 2017 (legislative) session will be a challenge for both parties. We are all unsure what the trickle-down impact of the incoming Trump administration and GOP Congress will have on Minnesota. None of us has a crystal ball, but I think it is safe to say there will be some changes coming in federal policy. Partnering with the federal government is incredibly important to our state, and we hope that the level of commitment does not diminish.

SEN.-ELECT ERIK SIMONSON

‘NOT HOPEFUL WE CAN GET ALL OF THIS DONE’

“In 2017, we will need to pass a bonding bill, a tax bill, a transportation bill and a biennium budget bill. In addition, in the first three months, we need to pass an insurance rebate bill to keep health insurance affordable for working Minnesotans and to devise a plan to repair the individual insurance market before March, when insurance plans will be putting together their networks and premiums for coverage in 2018.

“Given the disaster at the end of the 2016 session, I am not hopeful we can get all of this done.”

REP. JEN SCHULTZ

‘ECONOMIC OUTLOOK UNCERTAIN AT BEST’

“So far, we’ve seen very few specifics on any of Trump’s policies; but depending on how he proceeds on these issues, the consequences for our region could be significant and the economic outlook uncertain at best. We will all be watching with great interest as the year unfolds.”

MONICA HAYNES, UMD ECONOMIC EXPERT

‘A TRANSFORMATIONAL YEAR FOR TOURISM’

“Every indication is it was another year for the record books. Expanded marketing efforts, a signature lineup of events, the entrance of Airbnb into the market, refreshed attractions, and a 10 percent increase in hotel inventory all contributed to the success.

“Looking ahead, Visit Duluth and the hospitality industry stand ready for the challenge to keep this positive momentum moving forward and to continue building our visitor base. ...

“In many respects, 2017 promises to be a transformational year for tourism with positives outweighing challenges.”

ANNA TANSKI, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VISIT DULUTH

‘A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY’ WITH TRUMP

“In the wake of November’s dramatic and surprising presidential election, there’s a lot of uncertainty about what the new year will bring.

“It’s no secret I disagreed with pretty much everything Donald Trump said during his campaign, and, like many Minnesotans, I found some of his rhetoric downright offensive. But he will be our president. And while we can’t yet say what he’ll do when he takes office, … I can say I’m going to keep doing my job the same way I always have, working to make progress for the people of Minnesota wherever I can.

U.S. SEN. AL FRANKEN

‘READY TO WORK’

“2017 will be all about creating good-paying, middle-class American jobs, and I’m ready to work with the new Congress and president-elect to put American workers first. To be successful, Democrats and Republicans need to get going on a multifaceted, living-wage jobs agenda that charts a new course, reforming and rethinking our spending, tax, trade and infrastructure policies. …

“I’m hopeful President-elect Donald Trump will embrace our agenda of spending, tax, trade and infrastructure reform and work with us to turn America toward a more positive and productive direction.”

U.S. REP. RICK NOLAN

‘TIME TO … FIND COMMON GROUND’

“2016 will go down in the history books, to be sure. But in between the bombast and the bickering, we managed to get some really important things done. …

“Looking ahead, we are no longer governing from crisis — we are governing from opportunity. And in Minnesota, especially northern Minnesota, opportunity means rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, strengthening the middle class by bringing down everyday costs, and supporting workers by raising the minimum wage and protecting their jobs. …

“Now is the time to stand our ground on the progress we’ve made and find common ground whenever possible. ...

“Here’s the bottom line: No matter where you live, no matter what you do, no matter who you voted for, everyone deserves a fair shot. If you work hard in northern Minnesota, you should be able to make it in northern Minnesota. It’s that simple.”

U.S. SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR