Local view: Snow covers up ecological dilemma

Let’s roll with that. I harvest all sorts of good feelings from my own third of an acre of grass here in Duluth. Or, at least, I did. This year I had a hard time reaping enjoyment.

Michael Pollan is the problem. He ruined my lawn for me. In an article titled “Gardening Means War,” he said, “A lawn is nature under totalitarian rule.” He dared express such an anti-American dream of a thought 28 years ago in an article describing how denatured is the typical lawn. His quote sticks to my consciousness like a burr on my sock.

My neighbors directly across the street from me hardly have any grass. Yes, there is a small patch of it in their front yard, but this year they even carved some of that out with a pile of foliage to make a landscape mound. There might be eight varieties of apple trees in their yard, gorgeous bushes, wood-chip mulch where grass typically would be, and some shrubs and flowers. The contrast between the theories employed in making our two yards could scarcely be more stark. Both yards are well cared for, but their theory of lawn government, to put it in Pollan’s terms, is like a polite, Thoreauian authoritarianism. Across the border is my totalitarian rule.

The house and neighbors are both new to us, so my daughter and I introduced ourselves on a summer day over a year ago. As we did, a seemingly blissful triplet of hummingbirds swirled around us. One of them landed on a branch just two or three feet from us. I could almost reach to it with my hand. There were bees, too. Nature literally buzzed around us. Never had I felt so much like I was in a cartoon as then. Later, when my extended family saw our new house, several of them remarked with a bit of a gasp, “What’s going on there?” when they looked across the street. They remarked because what they saw violated expectations held by many people, including me, for what an urban lawn should look like.

Expectations are those things that slumber in our consciousness, the roots of which we cannot always locate. An old Chinese proverb holds, “Two-thirds of what we see is behind our eyes.”

A lawn isn’t all bad. There are virtues to grass, sure, but the roots are shallow, so much of the water runs off my lawn downhill to my neighbors’ lawns or through their grass and into the sewer, which then either needs to be treated or finds its way to streams and lakes. My own son refuses to help me wash the car because he learned in school about the volume of runoff created by that activity and the chemicals in it, too.

Both my son and my neighbors are adapting. When I run my big John Deere riding mower over the grass, burning fossil fuels and taking names, I think maybe I am not.

“We all must adjust to living downstream from everyone and everything,” another quote I cannot shake, is from a colleague of mine, Randel Hanson at the University of Minnesota Duluth. But here’s the thing: I am willing to submit to the time-released truth in both Pollan’s and Hanson’s phrases because I believe in human-caused global warming. Maybe the most important first action in response is to simply allow anthropogenic global warming to unearth the roots of expectations about what constitutes not merely a lawn but also a life.

Hanson wants me to understand that everything is downhill from me. My grass is connected to the bee population. My grass is connected to the use of fossil fuels in this country. My grass is connected to the use of fertilizer that runs off into our lakes and streams, even if I don’t use any fertilizer. And, yes, my grass is connected to the problem of human-caused global warming.

So I’m glad the grass is hidden for a while in winter. Things were getting tense between us, and we needed a break. I doubt that either Pollan or Hanson want me to get rid of it come spring, however. That’s not really the point. Rather, they remind us to start looking behind our eyes so we might see more clearly what’s in front of them.

Aaron R. Boyson is an associate professor of communication at the University of Minnesota Duluth.